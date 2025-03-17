Currencies / NRGV
NRGV: Energy Vault Holdings Inc
2.26 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NRGV exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.11 and at a high of 2.27.
Follow Energy Vault Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NRGV News
- Ormat Technologies Begins Lower Rio Energy Storage Facility Operation
- Energy Vault regains NYSE listing compliance as shares climb above $1
- Energy Vault: Transitioning To More Predictable And Profitable Revenue Streams (NYSE:NRGV)
- Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Energy Vault Q2 2025 slides: 126% revenue growth, launches $300M Asset Vault initiative
- Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Energy Vault secures $300 million for storage subsidiary launch
- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Consumers Energy to deploy 300 MWh of battery storage in Michigan
- California’s largest clean microgrid gets approval for CAISO market participation
- Energy Vault stock soars after closing $18M BESS project financing
- Energy Vault (NRGV) CEO Piconi sells $9,835 in shares
- Energy vault COO Wiese sells $4k in NRGV stock
- Energy Vault CFO beer sells $27k in NRGV stock
- Energy Vault (NRGV) chief engineering officer Ladwa sells $12194 in stock
- Energy Vault Achieves Major Strategic Milestone with Commercial Operation of Cross Trails BESS, Marking the First Asset Placed in Service Under Own & Operate Growth Strategy
- Energy Vault boosts Texas grid with new storage system
- Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08
- Energy Vault Holdings Shares Are Down Today: What's Going On? - Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV)
- Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NRGV)
- Energy Vault Strengthens Australian Presence With Stoney Creek Deal: Details - Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV)
Daily Range
2.11 2.27
Year Range
0.60 2.70
- Previous Close
- 2.26
- Open
- 2.26
- Bid
- 2.26
- Ask
- 2.56
- Low
- 2.11
- High
- 2.27
- Volume
- 3.463 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 13.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 218.31%
- Year Change
- 135.42%
