Valute / MKSI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
MKSI: MKS Instruments Inc
128.62 USD 1.30 (1.00%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MKSI ha avuto una variazione del -1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 126.39 e ad un massimo di 131.00.
Segui le dinamiche di MKS Instruments Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MKSI News
- Henry David Philip, EVP di Mks Inc, vende azioni per 650.000 dollari
- EVP Schreiner di MKS Inc vende azioni per $103.912
- Henry David Philip, EVP at Mks Inc, sells $650k in shares
- Mks Inc EVP Schreiner sells $103,912 in shares
- MKS (MKSI) Moves 8.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Le azioni di MKS Instruments toccano il massimo di 52 settimane a 125,41 USD
- MKS Instruments stock hits 52-week high at 125.41 USD
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Here's Why MKS (MKSI) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Here's Why MKS (MKSI) is a Strong Value Stock
- MKS Instruments at Deutsche Bank’s Conference: Strategic Growth and Deleveraging
- Here's Why MKS (MKSI) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Here's Why MKS (MKSI) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Why MKS (MKSI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Deciphering MKS (MKSI) International Revenue Trends
- MKSI Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Shares Rise
- MKS Instruments Q2 2025 slides: revenue tops guidance as semiconductor demand surges
- Compared to Estimates, MKS (MKSI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- MKS (MKSI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- MSTR Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Jump Y/Y, Shares Up
- Dayforce Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Down
- Advanced Energy Industries Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
- Teradata Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y, Shares Up
Intervallo Giornaliero
126.39 131.00
Intervallo Annuale
54.84 132.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 129.92
- Apertura
- 130.00
- Bid
- 128.62
- Ask
- 128.92
- Minimo
- 126.39
- Massimo
- 131.00
- Volume
- 4.771 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 28.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 61.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- 17.79%
20 settembre, sabato