MKSI: MKS Instruments Inc
118.24 USD 1.86 (1.60%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MKSI exchange rate has changed by 1.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 116.39 and at a high of 119.00.
Follow MKS Instruments Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
116.39 119.00
Year Range
54.84 125.33
- Previous Close
- 116.38
- Open
- 117.93
- Bid
- 118.24
- Ask
- 118.54
- Low
- 116.39
- High
- 119.00
- Volume
- 1.401 K
- Daily Change
- 1.60%
- Month Change
- 18.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 48.30%
- Year Change
- 8.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%