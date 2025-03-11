QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / KEP
Tornare a Azioni

KEP: Korea Electric Power Corporation

13.09 USD 0.12 (0.91%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KEP ha avuto una variazione del -0.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.79 e ad un massimo di 13.23.

Segui le dinamiche di Korea Electric Power Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KEP News

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.79 13.23
Intervallo Annuale
6.68 14.78
Chiusura Precedente
13.21
Apertura
12.85
Bid
13.09
Ask
13.39
Minimo
12.79
Massimo
13.23
Volume
1.410 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.91%
Variazione Mensile
-0.38%
Variazione Semestrale
82.06%
Variazione Annuale
69.12%
20 settembre, sabato