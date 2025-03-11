Currencies / KEP
KEP: Korea Electric Power Corporation
13.46 USD 0.02 (0.15%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KEP exchange rate has changed by -0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.37 and at a high of 13.46.
Follow Korea Electric Power Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KEP News
- Korea Electric Power: Bullish On Nuclear, Favorable Tariff Expectations (NYSE:KEP)
- Korea Electric Power surges 66% following InvestingPro’s Fair Value signal
- The Flock of Dark Horse Utility Stocks Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar - TipRanks.com
- Kepco ADR earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Top Large Cap Losers Last Week - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), Centene (NYSE:CNC), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)
- Korea Electric Power Stock: Thesis Played Out; Downgrade To Hold (NYSE:KEP)
- Nike, AeroVironment And Coinbase Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (June 23-27): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)
- AeroVironment Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins QuantumScape, Bumble, BlackBerry And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)
- Top 2 Utilities Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In Q2 - Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP), Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)
- Carnival Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Liminatus Pharma, Coinbase Global, Uber And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)
- Kepco - Can Still Be Traded But Don't Be A Bag-Holder (NYSE:KEP)
- Calavo Growers Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Lakeland Industries, Limoneira And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP), Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)
- Top 3 Utilities Stocks That May Crash In June - Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG), Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)
- GameStop, IonQ, And CoreWeave Are Among Top 11 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 19-May 23): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), GameStop (NYSE:GME)
- Kepco ADR earnings beat by $0.37, revenue topped estimates
- Top 2 Utilities Stocks That May Collapse This Month - Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP), National Grid (NYSE:NGG)
- KEPCO: Tailwind From Lower Energy Prices (NYSE:KEP)
- Korea Electric Power: Dividends Are Back And Outlook Is Positive (NYSE:KEP)
Daily Range
13.37 13.46
Year Range
6.68 14.78
- Previous Close
- 13.48
- Open
- 13.44
- Bid
- 13.46
- Ask
- 13.76
- Low
- 13.37
- High
- 13.46
- Volume
- 231
- Daily Change
- -0.15%
- Month Change
- 2.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 87.20%
- Year Change
- 73.90%
