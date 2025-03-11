QuotesSections
Currencies / KEP
KEP: Korea Electric Power Corporation

13.46 USD 0.02 (0.15%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KEP exchange rate has changed by -0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.37 and at a high of 13.46.

Follow Korea Electric Power Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KEP News

Daily Range
13.37 13.46
Year Range
6.68 14.78
Previous Close
13.48
Open
13.44
Bid
13.46
Ask
13.76
Low
13.37
High
13.46
Volume
231
Daily Change
-0.15%
Month Change
2.44%
6 Months Change
87.20%
Year Change
73.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%