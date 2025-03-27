QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ITRG
Tornare a Azioni

ITRG: Integra Resources Corp

2.90 USD 0.18 (6.62%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ITRG ha avuto una variazione del 6.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.71 e ad un massimo di 2.91.

Segui le dinamiche di Integra Resources Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ITRG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.71 2.91
Intervallo Annuale
0.79 2.91
Chiusura Precedente
2.72
Apertura
2.71
Bid
2.90
Ask
3.20
Minimo
2.71
Massimo
2.91
Volume
1.835 K
Variazione giornaliera
6.62%
Variazione Mensile
20.83%
Variazione Semestrale
130.16%
Variazione Annuale
198.97%
20 settembre, sabato