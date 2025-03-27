Valute / ITRG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ITRG: Integra Resources Corp
2.90 USD 0.18 (6.62%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ITRG ha avuto una variazione del 6.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.71 e ad un massimo di 2.91.
Segui le dinamiche di Integra Resources Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ITRG News
- Integra Resources Corp. (ITR:CA) Presents at 2025 Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek - Slideshow (TSXV:ITR:CA) 2025-09-16
- Integra Resources Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ITRG)
- Integra Resources Accelerates To 'Leading Gold Producer', But Bullish Gold Is Essential
- Integra Resources: Improved Financials In Q2 And An Appealing Valuation (NYSE:ITRG)
- Enova International and Funko have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- 3 Gold Mining Stocks Set to Pull Off a Beat This Earnings Season
- H.C. Wainwright raises Integra Resources stock price target on production success
- Integra Resources stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on Florida Canyon Mine guidance
- Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Integra Resources: Surprisingly Strong Cash Flow In Q4 And An Attractive Valuation (NYSE:ITRG)
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.71 2.91
Intervallo Annuale
0.79 2.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.72
- Apertura
- 2.71
- Bid
- 2.90
- Ask
- 3.20
- Minimo
- 2.71
- Massimo
- 2.91
- Volume
- 1.835 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 6.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- 20.83%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 130.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- 198.97%
20 settembre, sabato