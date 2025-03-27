통화 / ITRG
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ITRG: Integra Resources Corp
2.90 USD 0.18 (6.62%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ITRG 환율이 오늘 6.62%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.71이고 고가는 2.91이었습니다.
Integra Resources Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ITRG News
- Integra Resources Corp. (ITR:CA) Presents at 2025 Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek - Slideshow (TSXV:ITR:CA) 2025-09-16
- Integra Resources Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ITRG)
- Integra Resources Accelerates To 'Leading Gold Producer', But Bullish Gold Is Essential
- Integra Resources: Improved Financials In Q2 And An Appealing Valuation (NYSE:ITRG)
- Enova International and Funko have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- 3 Gold Mining Stocks Set to Pull Off a Beat This Earnings Season
- H.C. Wainwright raises Integra Resources stock price target on production success
- Integra Resources stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on Florida Canyon Mine guidance
- Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Integra Resources: Surprisingly Strong Cash Flow In Q4 And An Attractive Valuation (NYSE:ITRG)
일일 변동 비율
2.71 2.91
년간 변동
0.79 2.91
- 이전 종가
- 2.72
- 시가
- 2.71
- Bid
- 2.90
- Ask
- 3.20
- 저가
- 2.71
- 고가
- 2.91
- 볼륨
- 1.835 K
- 일일 변동
- 6.62%
- 월 변동
- 20.83%
- 6개월 변동
- 130.16%
- 년간 변동율
- 198.97%
20 9월, 토요일