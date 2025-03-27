货币 / ITRG
ITRG: Integra Resources Corp
2.64 USD 0.04 (1.54%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ITRG汇率已更改1.54%。当日，交易品种以低点2.52和高点2.67进行交易。
关注Integra Resources Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ITRG新闻
- Integra Resources Corp. (ITR:CA) Presents at 2025 Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek - Slideshow (TSXV:ITR:CA) 2025-09-16
- Integra Resources Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ITRG)
- Integra Resources Accelerates To 'Leading Gold Producer', But Bullish Gold Is Essential
- Integra Resources: Improved Financials In Q2 And An Appealing Valuation (NYSE:ITRG)
- Enova International and Funko have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- 3 Gold Mining Stocks Set to Pull Off a Beat This Earnings Season
- H.C. Wainwright raises Integra Resources stock price target on production success
- Integra Resources stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on Florida Canyon Mine guidance
- Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Integra Resources: Surprisingly Strong Cash Flow In Q4 And An Attractive Valuation (NYSE:ITRG)
日范围
2.52 2.67
年范围
0.79 2.86
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.60
- 开盘价
- 2.53
- 卖价
- 2.64
- 买价
- 2.94
- 最低价
- 2.52
- 最高价
- 2.67
- 交易量
- 811
- 日变化
- 1.54%
- 月变化
- 10.00%
- 6个月变化
- 109.52%
- 年变化
- 172.16%
