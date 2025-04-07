Valute / IPDN
IPDN: Professional Diversity Network Inc
2.76 USD 0.25 (8.31%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IPDN ha avuto una variazione del -8.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.71 e ad un massimo di 3.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Professional Diversity Network Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IPDN News
- Professional Diversity Network signs MOU with OOKC for Web 3.0 venture
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25%
- These Were the 5 Top-Performing Stocks in the Nasdaq Composite in August 2025
- Why Carisma Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 133%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.20%
- Nasdaq Down Over 1%; Alibaba Shares Jump Following Q1 Results - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)
- Why Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) Stock Is Up Over 200% Friday - Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN)
- Professional Diversity Network stock soars on Web3.0 banking platform plans
- US Stocks Lower; Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Surges To Highest Level Since February - CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD), Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)
- PDN Loss Narrows as RemoteMore Grows
- Professional Diversity Network stock soars after CEO appointment
- Professional Diversity Network names Xun Wu as new CEO
- Professional Diversity Network changes auditor, appoints SR CPA & Co.
- Professional Diversity Network appoints Xun Wu as CEO and expands board
- Professional Diversity Network issues $400,000 in convertible notes to investors
- Professional Diversity Network exchanges warrants for 333,333 shares of common stock
- Why Thumzup Media Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.63%
- Dow Gains Over 100 Points; Chicago PMI Weakens In June - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR), Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)
- Why Venus Concept Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 32%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX)
- Professional Diversity Network announces CFO changes
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
- Why Levi Strauss Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)
- Why Chanson International Holding Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 170%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Baosheng Media Gr (NASDAQ:BAOS)
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.71 3.00
Intervallo Annuale
0.18 12.39
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.01
- Apertura
- 2.87
- Bid
- 2.76
- Ask
- 3.06
- Minimo
- 2.71
- Massimo
- 3.00
- Volume
- 335
- Variazione giornaliera
- -8.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- -48.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- 513.33%
21 settembre, domenica