IPDN: Professional Diversity Network Inc

2.76 USD 0.25 (8.31%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IPDN ha avuto una variazione del -8.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.71 e ad un massimo di 3.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Professional Diversity Network Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.71 3.00
Intervallo Annuale
0.18 12.39
Chiusura Precedente
3.01
Apertura
2.87
Bid
2.76
Ask
3.06
Minimo
2.71
Massimo
3.00
Volume
335
Variazione giornaliera
-8.31%
Variazione Mensile
-48.89%
Variazione Semestrale
12.65%
Variazione Annuale
513.33%
