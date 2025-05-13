QuotazioniSezioni
INDI: indie Semiconductor Inc - Class A

3.63 USD 0.16 (4.22%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio INDI ha avuto una variazione del -4.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.61 e ad un massimo di 3.80.

Segui le dinamiche di indie Semiconductor Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.61 3.80
Intervallo Annuale
1.53 5.57
Chiusura Precedente
3.79
Apertura
3.79
Bid
3.63
Ask
3.93
Minimo
3.61
Massimo
3.80
Volume
6.493 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.22%
Variazione Mensile
-16.93%
Variazione Semestrale
78.82%
Variazione Annuale
-9.02%
