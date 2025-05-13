Valute / INDI
INDI: indie Semiconductor Inc - Class A
3.63 USD 0.16 (4.22%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio INDI ha avuto una variazione del -4.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.61 e ad un massimo di 3.80.
Segui le dinamiche di indie Semiconductor Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
INDI News
INDI on the Community Forum
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.61 3.80
Intervallo Annuale
1.53 5.57
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.79
- Apertura
- 3.79
- Bid
- 3.63
- Ask
- 3.93
- Minimo
- 3.61
- Massimo
- 3.80
- Volume
- 6.493 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- -16.93%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 78.82%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.02%
20 settembre, sabato