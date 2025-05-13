Currencies / INDI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
INDI: indie Semiconductor Inc - Class A
3.80 USD 0.07 (1.81%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INDI exchange rate has changed by -1.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.75 and at a high of 3.92.
Follow indie Semiconductor Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INDI News
- Indie semi CEO McClymont sells $177k in shares
- Indie semiconductor president Aoki sells $37k in stock
- Indie semiconductor COO sells $50k in shares
- Indie Semiconductor president Aoki sells $20,272 in stock
- Indie semiconductor COO Wittmann sells $254,718 in stock
- Indie Semiconductor updates at-the-market offering registration for unsold shares
- indie Semiconductor: Robot And Quantum Bonus (NASDAQ:INDI)
- indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- indie Semiconductor earnings missed by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- indie Semiconductor to acquire emotion3D for $20 million
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- indie Semiconductor's Path To Profitability—Promising; Still A Stretch (INDI)
- indie’s quantum laser technology gains industry adoption
- Why Indie Semiconductor Rallied This Week
- Indie Semiconductor stock price target raised to $8 from $6 at Benchmark
- AMG Frontier Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Benchmark reiterates buy rating on Indie Semiconductor stock
- Indie Semiconductor director Parekh sells $40k in stock
- Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ESCWX)
- indie Semiconductor Announces New Employee Inducement Grants
- Benchmark maintains Buy on Indie Semiconductor shares
- These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Indie Semiconductor Following Weak Sales - Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)
- 3D Systems, Rigetti Computing, UnitedHealth Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD), Exodus Movement (AMEX:EXOD)
INDI on the Community Forum
- HELP ME! HISTORY VOLATILITY CONNORS RASCHKE RATIO 100/6 (7)
- MAJOR PROBLEM IN LATEST VERSION OF MT4 (6)
- 1st 4-hour of the WEEK (6)
- HOW TO ADD SEND NOTIFICATION LİNE TO MY INDI (3)
- Help Me, Converted Indicator To Ea (3)
- not working (3)
- Indicators: SL+TP-CP DIST INDI - v2 (2)
- convert Ex4 to ex5 Please help (1)
Daily Range
3.75 3.92
Year Range
1.53 5.57
- Previous Close
- 3.87
- Open
- 3.84
- Bid
- 3.80
- Ask
- 4.10
- Low
- 3.75
- High
- 3.92
- Volume
- 3.983 K
- Daily Change
- -1.81%
- Month Change
- -13.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 87.19%
- Year Change
- -4.76%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%