货币 / INDI
INDI: indie Semiconductor Inc - Class A
3.80 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日INDI汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点3.75和高点3.92进行交易。
关注indie Semiconductor Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
INDI新闻
- Indie semi CEO McClymont sells $580k in stock
- Indie semi CEO McClymont sells $177k in shares
- Indie semiconductor president Aoki sells $37k in stock
- Indie semiconductor COO sells $50k in shares
- Indie Semiconductor president Aoki sells $20,272 in stock
- Indie semiconductor COO Wittmann sells $254,718 in stock
- Indie Semiconductor updates at-the-market offering registration for unsold shares
- indie Semiconductor: Robot And Quantum Bonus (NASDAQ:INDI)
- indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- indie Semiconductor earnings missed by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- indie Semiconductor to acquire emotion3D for $20 million
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- indie Semiconductor's Path To Profitability—Promising; Still A Stretch (INDI)
- indie’s quantum laser technology gains industry adoption
- Why Indie Semiconductor Rallied This Week
- Indie Semiconductor stock price target raised to $8 from $6 at Benchmark
- AMG Frontier Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Benchmark reiterates buy rating on Indie Semiconductor stock
- Indie Semiconductor director Parekh sells $40k in stock
- Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ESCWX)
- indie Semiconductor Announces New Employee Inducement Grants
- Benchmark maintains Buy on Indie Semiconductor shares
- These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Indie Semiconductor Following Weak Sales - Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)
日范围
3.75 3.92
年范围
1.53 5.57
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.80
- 开盘价
- 3.80
- 卖价
- 3.80
- 买价
- 4.10
- 最低价
- 3.75
- 最高价
- 3.92
- 交易量
- 4.235 K
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- -13.04%
- 6个月变化
- 87.19%
- 年变化
- -4.76%
