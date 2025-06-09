Valute / HOFT
HOFT: Hooker Furnishings Corporation
10.65 USD 0.45 (4.05%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HOFT ha avuto una variazione del -4.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.28 e ad un massimo di 10.84.
Segui le dinamiche di Hooker Furnishings Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.28 10.84
Intervallo Annuale
7.34 19.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.10
- Apertura
- 10.65
- Bid
- 10.65
- Ask
- 10.95
- Minimo
- 10.28
- Massimo
- 10.84
- Volume
- 215
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.79%
- Variazione Annuale
- -40.77%
21 settembre, domenica