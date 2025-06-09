QuotazioniSezioni
HOFT: Hooker Furnishings Corporation

10.65 USD 0.45 (4.05%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HOFT ha avuto una variazione del -4.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.28 e ad un massimo di 10.84.

Segui le dinamiche di Hooker Furnishings Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.28 10.84
Intervallo Annuale
7.34 19.79
Chiusura Precedente
11.10
Apertura
10.65
Bid
10.65
Ask
10.95
Minimo
10.28
Massimo
10.84
Volume
215
Variazione giornaliera
-4.05%
Variazione Mensile
9.01%
Variazione Semestrale
7.79%
Variazione Annuale
-40.77%
