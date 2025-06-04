Currencies / HOFT
HOFT: Hooker Furnishings Corporation
10.16 USD 0.16 (1.60%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HOFT exchange rate has changed by 1.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.79 and at a high of 10.18.
Follow Hooker Furnishings Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HOFT News
- Hooker Furnishings Stock: Missing A Starting Industry Rebound (NASDAQ:HOFT)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Hooker Furnishings: Downside Isn't Over Yet (NASDAQ:HOFT)
- Hooker Furnishings Reports 14% Q2 Drop
- Hooker Furnishings Cuts Costs in Q2
- Earnings call transcript: Hooker Furniture’s Q2 2025 earnings miss sparks stock drop
- Hooker Furniture earnings missed by $0.25, revenue fell short of estimates
- Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Adobe, Kroger, RH, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- GameStop (GME) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Hooker Furnishings declares $0.23 quarterly dividend
- Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Mohawk Industries: Even Though Shares Are Cheap, Caution Is Justified (NYSE:MHK)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- La-Z-Boy: Well-Positioned To Conquer Industry Challenges (NYSE:LZB)
- Stonegate Updates Coverage on Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) Q1 FY26
- Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Hooker Furniture’s Q1 2025 results miss forecasts
- Operating Results Improvements Continue at Hooker Furnishings in Q1
- Hooker Furniture earnings missed by $0.20, revenue fell short of estimates
- Adobe, Tesco, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- Hooker Furnishings Still Justifies A Bearish Stance (NASDAQ:HOFT)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Hooker Furnishings Declares Quarterly Dividend
Daily Range
9.79 10.18
Year Range
7.34 19.79
- Previous Close
- 10.00
- Open
- 10.09
- Bid
- 10.16
- Ask
- 10.46
- Low
- 9.79
- High
- 10.18
- Volume
- 80
- Daily Change
- 1.60%
- Month Change
- 3.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.83%
- Year Change
- -43.49%
