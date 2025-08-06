QuotazioniSezioni
HMN: Horace Mann Educators Corporation

45.88 USD 0.45 (0.97%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HMN ha avuto una variazione del -0.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.58 e ad un massimo di 46.47.

Segui le dinamiche di Horace Mann Educators Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
45.58 46.47
Intervallo Annuale
34.19 47.81
Chiusura Precedente
46.33
Apertura
46.22
Bid
45.88
Ask
46.18
Minimo
45.58
Massimo
46.47
Volume
247
Variazione giornaliera
-0.97%
Variazione Mensile
-0.15%
Variazione Semestrale
7.47%
Variazione Annuale
31.91%
20 settembre, sabato