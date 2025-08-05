Currencies / HMN
HMN: Horace Mann Educators Corporation
45.67 USD 1.32 (2.81%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HMN exchange rate has changed by -2.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.44 and at a high of 46.36.
Follow Horace Mann Educators Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HMN News
Daily Range
45.44 46.36
Year Range
34.19 47.81
- Previous Close
- 46.99
- Open
- 46.31
- Bid
- 45.67
- Ask
- 45.97
- Low
- 45.44
- High
- 46.36
- Volume
- 305
- Daily Change
- -2.81%
- Month Change
- -0.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.98%
- Year Change
- 31.31%
