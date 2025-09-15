Valute / HIMS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HIMS: Hims & Hers Health Inc Class A
57.79 USD 1.62 (2.88%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HIMS ha avuto una variazione del 2.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.17 e ad un massimo di 59.36.
Segui le dinamiche di Hims & Hers Health Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HIMS News
- Stock Market Rallies To New Highs On Fed Rate Cut, Nvidia News; Tesla Jumps: Weekly Review
- The Weight-Loss Craze Boosted The $186 Billion Telehealth Industry. What It Means For Investors.
- Emcor Stock, Hims & Hers, SiTime Among New Stocks On IBD Watchlists
- Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS): Bumpy Ride Will End
- Palantir, Nvidia lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Hims & Hers Is An Interesting Story, But Not The One I Signed Up For
- Gold Stocks AngloGold, Kinross Enter IBD's Spotlight; 6 Other Stocks Get Flagged For Quality Too
- Weight-loss drug giants face sternest test yet
- FDA Slams Hims & Hers With A Warning Letter. Investors Slam Hims Stock.
- It's a Small World: 3 Stocks Leading the Sudden Rebound in Small Caps
- U.S. FDA sends drug advertising warning letters to Lilly, Novo, Hims
- Wall Street Lunch: Cup Of Coffee To Get Costlier (undefined:KC1:COM)
- Huge News for Hims & Hers Stock
- Il titolo di Hims & Hers crolla dopo l’avvertimento FDA sui prodotti semaglutide
- Hims & Hers stock falls after FDA warning over semaglutide claims
- Hims & Hers Expands AI and Technology Focus to Advance Digital Care
- Company News for Sep 16, 2025
- Cameco Stock, Alphabet, Jabil, 3 Others Enter IBD Watchlists
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- Sezzle: Incredible Buy Or Risky Business? (NASDAQ:SEZL)
- FDA Flags Hims & Hers (HIMS) Super Bowl Ad for Violating Drug Promotion Rules - TipRanks.com
- OMCL or HIMS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Le azioni di Hims and Hers sotto pressione mentre BofA ribadisce il rating Underperform
- Hims and Hers stock faces pressure as BofA reiterates Underperform rating
Intervallo Giornaliero
56.17 59.36
Intervallo Annuale
16.05 72.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 56.17
- Apertura
- 56.23
- Bid
- 57.79
- Ask
- 58.09
- Minimo
- 56.17
- Massimo
- 59.36
- Volume
- 47.174 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.88%
- Variazione Mensile
- 39.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 94.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- 212.04%
20 settembre, sabato