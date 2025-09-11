Currencies / HIMS
HIMS: Hims & Hers Health Inc Class A
49.95 USD 4.02 (7.45%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HIMS exchange rate has changed by -7.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.76 and at a high of 54.33.
Follow Hims & Hers Health Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
48.76 54.33
Year Range
16.05 72.98
- Previous Close
- 53.97
- Open
- 54.29
- Bid
- 49.95
- Ask
- 50.25
- Low
- 48.76
- High
- 54.33
- Volume
- 45.282 K
- Daily Change
- -7.45%
- Month Change
- 20.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 68.13%
- Year Change
- 169.71%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%