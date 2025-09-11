QuotesSections
HIMS
HIMS: Hims & Hers Health Inc Class A

49.95 USD 4.02 (7.45%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HIMS exchange rate has changed by -7.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.76 and at a high of 54.33.

Follow Hims & Hers Health Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
48.76 54.33
Year Range
16.05 72.98
Previous Close
53.97
Open
54.29
Bid
49.95
Ask
50.25
Low
48.76
High
54.33
Volume
45.282 K
Daily Change
-7.45%
Month Change
20.33%
6 Months Change
68.13%
Year Change
169.71%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%