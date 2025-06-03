Valute / GGG
GGG: Graco Inc
84.65 USD 0.38 (0.45%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GGG ha avuto una variazione del -0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 84.30 e ad un massimo di 85.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Graco Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GGG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
84.30 85.02
Intervallo Annuale
72.29 92.87
- Chiusura Precedente
- 85.03
- Apertura
- 84.97
- Bid
- 84.65
- Ask
- 84.95
- Minimo
- 84.30
- Massimo
- 85.02
- Volume
- 1.207 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.34%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.58%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.26%
20 settembre, sabato