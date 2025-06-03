QuotazioniSezioni
GGG: Graco Inc

84.65 USD 0.38 (0.45%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GGG ha avuto una variazione del -0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 84.30 e ad un massimo di 85.02.

Segui le dinamiche di Graco Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
84.30 85.02
Intervallo Annuale
72.29 92.87
Chiusura Precedente
85.03
Apertura
84.97
Bid
84.65
Ask
84.95
Minimo
84.30
Massimo
85.02
Volume
1.207 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.45%
Variazione Mensile
0.34%
Variazione Semestrale
1.58%
Variazione Annuale
-3.26%
20 settembre, sabato