Valute / FRGE
FRGE: Forge Global Holdings Inc
17.39 USD 0.49 (2.74%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FRGE ha avuto una variazione del -2.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.31 e ad un massimo di 18.28.
Segui le dinamiche di Forge Global Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FRGE News
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.31 18.28
Intervallo Annuale
0.44 23.35
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.88
- Apertura
- 17.94
- Bid
- 17.39
- Ask
- 17.69
- Minimo
- 17.31
- Massimo
- 18.28
- Volume
- 116
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.29%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3005.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1237.69%
20 settembre, sabato