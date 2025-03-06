Divisas / FRGE
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
FRGE: Forge Global Holdings Inc
16.03 USD 0.35 (2.23%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FRGE de hoy ha cambiado un 2.23%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 15.59, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 16.24.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Forge Global Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FRGE News
- Forge Global Holdings earnings missed by $1.27, revenue topped estimates
- How Much Upside is Left in Forge Global (FRGE)? Wall Street Analysts Think 46.09%
- Forge Global stock rises as JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Forge Global Q2 2025 slides: Record revenue growth, narrowing EBITDA losses
- Forge Global (FRGE) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Rithm (RITM) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Plunge This Month - Forge Global Holdings (NYSE:FRGE), WisdomTree (NYSE:WT)
- Forge Global: Still Positive Considering M&A And Licensing Deals (NYSE:FRGE)
- Forge Global Launches Next Generation Marketplace, Delivering a Smarter Way to Trade Private Stock
- Forge Global CEO to Speak at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Trading Conference June 5th, 2025
- Forge Global’s chief revenue officer sells $7,500 in stock
- Forge global CFO Nevin James acquires $48,865 in stock
- Enphase Energy Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Watsco And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)
- Why Vertiv Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Forge Global Eyes Strategic Expansion With $10 Million Accuidity Acquisition - Forge Global Holdings (NYSE:FRGE)
- Forge Global Shares Surge Following Reverse Stock Split Implementation - Forge Global Holdings (NYSE:FRGE)
- Netflix, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday (CORRECTED) - Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC), Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)
- Netflix, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC), Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)
- Exclusive | Want to Invest in a Private Company Like SpaceX? All It Takes Is $5,000
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:FRGE)
Rango diario
15.59 16.24
Rango anual
0.44 23.35
- Cierres anteriores
- 15.68
- Open
- 15.81
- Bid
- 16.03
- Ask
- 16.33
- Low
- 15.59
- High
- 16.24
- Volumen
- 234
- Cambio diario
- 2.23%
- Cambio mensual
- -11.78%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 2762.50%
- Cambio anual
- 1133.08%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B