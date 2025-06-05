Valute / FORM
FORM: FormFactor Inc
35.23 USD 0.81 (2.25%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FORM ha avuto una variazione del -2.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.18 e ad un massimo di 36.21.
Segui le dinamiche di FormFactor Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.18 36.21
Intervallo Annuale
22.58 50.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 36.04
- Apertura
- 35.86
- Bid
- 35.23
- Ask
- 35.53
- Minimo
- 35.18
- Massimo
- 36.21
- Volume
- 3.027 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- 24.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 25.02%
- Variazione Annuale
- -23.60%
20 settembre, sabato