QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FORM
Tornare a Azioni

FORM: FormFactor Inc

35.23 USD 0.81 (2.25%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FORM ha avuto una variazione del -2.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.18 e ad un massimo di 36.21.

Segui le dinamiche di FormFactor Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FORM News

FORM on the Community Forum

Intervallo Giornaliero
35.18 36.21
Intervallo Annuale
22.58 50.80
Chiusura Precedente
36.04
Apertura
35.86
Bid
35.23
Ask
35.53
Minimo
35.18
Massimo
36.21
Volume
3.027 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.25%
Variazione Mensile
24.88%
Variazione Semestrale
25.02%
Variazione Annuale
-23.60%
20 settembre, sabato