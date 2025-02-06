QuotesSections
Currencies / FORM
Back to US Stock Market

FORM: FormFactor Inc

31.43 USD 0.71 (2.31%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FORM exchange rate has changed by 2.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.16 and at a high of 31.61.

Follow FormFactor Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FORM News

FORM on the Community Forum

Daily Range
31.16 31.61
Year Range
22.58 50.80
Previous Close
30.72
Open
31.30
Bid
31.43
Ask
31.73
Low
31.16
High
31.61
Volume
400
Daily Change
2.31%
Month Change
11.41%
6 Months Change
11.53%
Year Change
-31.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%