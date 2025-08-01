QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EQR
Tornare a Azioni

EQR: Equity Residential of Beneficial Interest

65.05 USD 0.18 (0.28%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EQR ha avuto una variazione del 0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 64.52 e ad un massimo di 65.62.

Segui le dinamiche di Equity Residential of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EQR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
64.52 65.62
Intervallo Annuale
59.41 78.32
Chiusura Precedente
64.87
Apertura
64.54
Bid
65.05
Ask
65.35
Minimo
64.52
Massimo
65.62
Volume
3.497 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.28%
Variazione Mensile
-0.88%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.33%
Variazione Annuale
-13.21%
20 settembre, sabato