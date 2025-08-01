Valute / EQR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
EQR: Equity Residential of Beneficial Interest
65.05 USD 0.18 (0.28%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EQR ha avuto una variazione del 0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 64.52 e ad un massimo di 65.62.
Segui le dinamiche di Equity Residential of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EQR News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 21
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Equity Residential, UDR and American Homes 4 Rent
- 3 Residential REITs to Consider Despite Current Market Challenges
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- EQR, AVB & CPT Updates Show Resilience Amid Market Softness
- Equity Residential Boosts Shareholder Confidence With Operating Update
- Equity Residential reaffirms 2025 revenue growth guidance
- Piper Sandler maintains Overweight rating on Equity Residential stock
- 8 'Safer' Dividend Buys In Barron’s 23 Better Bets (BBB) Than T-Bills August Report
- Exclusive-West frets over China’s interest in Vietnam tungsten mine, sources say
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Getting Way Too Cheap
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Can AvalonBay's Portfolio Strength Offset Development Setbacks?
- Is it Wise to Retain Essex Property Stock in Your Portfolio for Now?
- Key Reasons to Add W.P. Carey Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 FFO Rises 2%
- Equity Residential Q2 FFO Meets Estimates, Rental Income Rises Y/Y
- Equity Residential stock price target raised to $80.50 from $80 at Stifel
- Equity Residential: Q2 Results Show Unique Strengths (NYSE:EQR)
- Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Equity Residential (EQR) Matches Q2 FFO Estimates
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Camden's Q2 FFO & Revenues Beat Estimates, '25 View Raised
Intervallo Giornaliero
64.52 65.62
Intervallo Annuale
59.41 78.32
- Chiusura Precedente
- 64.87
- Apertura
- 64.54
- Bid
- 65.05
- Ask
- 65.35
- Minimo
- 64.52
- Massimo
- 65.62
- Volume
- 3.497 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.21%
20 settembre, sabato