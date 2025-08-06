QuotazioniSezioni
EPR: EPR Properties

56.73 USD 0.14 (0.25%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EPR ha avuto una variazione del -0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.51 e ad un massimo di 57.23.

Segui le dinamiche di EPR Properties. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
56.51 57.23
Intervallo Annuale
41.75 61.24
Chiusura Precedente
56.87
Apertura
56.76
Bid
56.73
Ask
57.03
Minimo
56.51
Massimo
57.23
Volume
1.189 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.25%
Variazione Mensile
5.15%
Variazione Semestrale
7.55%
Variazione Annuale
16.35%
20 settembre, sabato