Valute / EPR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
EPR: EPR Properties
56.73 USD 0.14 (0.25%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EPR ha avuto una variazione del -0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.51 e ad un massimo di 57.23.
Segui le dinamiche di EPR Properties. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EPR News
- 3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Gen Z Investors
- EPR Properties dichiara dividendo mensile di $0,295 per azione
- EPR Properties declares monthly dividend of $0.295 per share
- The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Energy Transfer, Vertical Aerospace, QuantumScape And More
- JPMorgan alza il target di prezzo di EPR Properties a $65 su prospettive migliorate
- JPMorgan raises EPR Properties price target to $65 on improved outlook
- EPR Properties stock rating upgraded by Wells Fargo on Genting Malaysia land sale
- EPR Properties (EPR) Properties Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate
- EPR Properties at BofA Conference: Strategic Shift and Growth Plans
- 1 REIT To Sell And 1 REIT To Buy
- What Happened To EPR Properties? I'm Buying More (NYSE:EPR)
- Beyond The Tech Craze: 5 REITs With Stable And Growing Dividends
- Are Finance Stocks Lagging EPR Properties (EPR) This Year?
- This EPR Properties Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 2 Downgrades For Tuesday - Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR)
- EPR Properties stock downgraded by KeyBanc amid box office growth concerns
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow During Week Ended Aug. 15
- 5 High-Quality Dividend Stocks Yielding Well Over 5% to Buy Without Hesitation Right Now
- Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month - Generation Income (NASDAQ:GIPR), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR)
- EPR Properties stock price target raised to $62 from $57 at Raymond James
- Collect 6.6% Yields, Paid Monthly By EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)
- 1 Reason to Buy EPR Properties (EPR)
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- If You'd Invested $1,000 in EPR Properties (EPR) 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Intervallo Giornaliero
56.51 57.23
Intervallo Annuale
41.75 61.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 56.87
- Apertura
- 56.76
- Bid
- 56.73
- Ask
- 57.03
- Minimo
- 56.51
- Massimo
- 57.23
- Volume
- 1.189 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.15%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.35%
20 settembre, sabato