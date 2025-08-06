通貨 / EPR
EPR: EPR Properties
56.87 USD 0.21 (0.37%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EPRの今日の為替レートは、0.37%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり56.50の安値と57.32の高値で取引されました。
EPR Propertiesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
EPR News
- EPRプロパティーズ、1株当たり0.295ドルの月次配当を発表
- EPR Properties declares monthly dividend of $0.295 per share
- The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Energy Transfer, Vertical Aerospace, QuantumScape And More
- JPモルガン、EPRプロパティーズの目標株価を改善見通しにより65ドルに引き上げ
- JPMorgan raises EPR Properties price target to $65 on improved outlook
- EPR Properties stock rating upgraded by Wells Fargo on Genting Malaysia land sale
- EPR Properties (EPR) Properties Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate
- EPR Properties at BofA Conference: Strategic Shift and Growth Plans
- 1 REIT To Sell And 1 REIT To Buy
- What Happened To EPR Properties? I'm Buying More (NYSE:EPR)
- Beyond The Tech Craze: 5 REITs With Stable And Growing Dividends
- Are Finance Stocks Lagging EPR Properties (EPR) This Year?
- This EPR Properties Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 2 Downgrades For Tuesday - Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR)
- EPR Properties stock downgraded by KeyBanc amid box office growth concerns
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow During Week Ended Aug. 15
- 5 High-Quality Dividend Stocks Yielding Well Over 5% to Buy Without Hesitation Right Now
- Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month - Generation Income (NASDAQ:GIPR), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR)
- EPR Properties stock price target raised to $62 from $57 at Raymond James
- Collect 6.6% Yields, Paid Monthly By EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)
- 1 Reason to Buy EPR Properties (EPR)
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- If You'd Invested $1,000 in EPR Properties (EPR) 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
- Watch Out! Analysts Downgraded these Stocks on August 4 - TipRanks.com
1日のレンジ
56.50 57.32
1年のレンジ
41.75 61.24
- 以前の終値
- 56.66
- 始値
- 56.51
- 買値
- 56.87
- 買値
- 57.17
- 安値
- 56.50
- 高値
- 57.32
- 出来高
- 833
- 1日の変化
- 0.37%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.41%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.81%
- 1年の変化
- 16.63%
