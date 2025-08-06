クォートセクション
通貨 / EPR
EPR: EPR Properties

56.87 USD 0.21 (0.37%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EPRの今日の為替レートは、0.37%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり56.50の安値と57.32の高値で取引されました。

EPR Propertiesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
56.50 57.32
1年のレンジ
41.75 61.24
以前の終値
56.66
始値
56.51
買値
56.87
買値
57.17
安値
56.50
高値
57.32
出来高
833
1日の変化
0.37%
1ヶ月の変化
5.41%
6ヶ月の変化
7.81%
1年の変化
16.63%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K