货币 / EPR
EPR: EPR Properties
57.21 USD 0.44 (0.78%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EPR汇率已更改0.78%。当日，交易品种以低点56.76和高点57.36进行交易。
关注EPR Properties动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EPR新闻
- EPR Properties宣布每股0.295美元的月度股息
- EPR Properties declares monthly dividend of $0.295 per share
- The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Energy Transfer, Vertical Aerospace, QuantumScape And More
- 摩根大通上调EPR Properties目标价至65美元，前景改善
- JPMorgan raises EPR Properties price target to $65 on improved outlook
- EPR Properties stock rating upgraded by Wells Fargo on Genting Malaysia land sale
- EPR Properties (EPR) Properties Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate
- EPR Properties at BofA Conference: Strategic Shift and Growth Plans
- 1 REIT To Sell And 1 REIT To Buy
- What Happened To EPR Properties? I'm Buying More (NYSE:EPR)
- Beyond The Tech Craze: 5 REITs With Stable And Growing Dividends
- Are Finance Stocks Lagging EPR Properties (EPR) This Year?
- This EPR Properties Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 2 Downgrades For Tuesday - Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR)
- EPR Properties stock downgraded by KeyBanc amid box office growth concerns
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow During Week Ended Aug. 15
- 5 High-Quality Dividend Stocks Yielding Well Over 5% to Buy Without Hesitation Right Now
- Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month - Generation Income (NASDAQ:GIPR), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR)
- EPR Properties stock price target raised to $62 from $57 at Raymond James
- Collect 6.6% Yields, Paid Monthly By EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)
- 1 Reason to Buy EPR Properties (EPR)
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- If You'd Invested $1,000 in EPR Properties (EPR) 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
- Watch Out! Analysts Downgraded these Stocks on August 4 - TipRanks.com
日范围
56.76 57.36
年范围
41.75 61.24
- 前一天收盘价
- 56.77
- 开盘价
- 56.76
- 卖价
- 57.21
- 买价
- 57.51
- 最低价
- 56.76
- 最高价
- 57.36
- 交易量
- 145
- 日变化
- 0.78%
- 月变化
- 6.04%
- 6个月变化
- 8.45%
- 年变化
- 17.33%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值