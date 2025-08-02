QuotesSections
Currencies / EPR
Back to US Stock Market

EPR: EPR Properties

56.84 USD 1.43 (2.45%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EPR exchange rate has changed by -2.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.70 and at a high of 58.27.

Follow EPR Properties dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EPR News

Daily Range
56.70 58.27
Year Range
41.75 61.24
Previous Close
58.27
Open
58.27
Bid
56.84
Ask
57.14
Low
56.70
High
58.27
Volume
757
Daily Change
-2.45%
Month Change
5.36%
6 Months Change
7.75%
Year Change
16.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%