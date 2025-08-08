QuotazioniSezioni
DT: Dynatrace Inc

48.36 USD 0.22 (0.45%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DT ha avuto una variazione del -0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.19 e ad un massimo di 49.16.

Segui le dinamiche di Dynatrace Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
48.19 49.16
Intervallo Annuale
39.32 63.01
Chiusura Precedente
48.58
Apertura
48.60
Bid
48.36
Ask
48.66
Minimo
48.19
Massimo
49.16
Volume
6.527 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.45%
Variazione Mensile
-2.81%
Variazione Semestrale
2.07%
Variazione Annuale
-9.62%
20 settembre, sabato