DT: Dynatrace Inc
48.36 USD 0.22 (0.45%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DT ha avuto una variazione del -0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.19 e ad un massimo di 49.16.
Segui le dinamiche di Dynatrace Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
48.19 49.16
Intervallo Annuale
39.32 63.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 48.58
- Apertura
- 48.60
- Bid
- 48.36
- Ask
- 48.66
- Minimo
- 48.19
- Massimo
- 49.16
- Volume
- 6.527 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.62%
20 settembre, sabato