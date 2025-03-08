QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BATRA
Tornare a Azioni

BATRA: Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Series A

45.61 USD 0.17 (0.37%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BATRA ha avuto una variazione del 0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.11 e ad un massimo di 45.88.

Segui le dinamiche di Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Series A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BATRA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
45.11 45.88
Intervallo Annuale
38.67 50.50
Chiusura Precedente
45.44
Apertura
45.30
Bid
45.61
Ask
45.91
Minimo
45.11
Massimo
45.88
Volume
613
Variazione giornaliera
0.37%
Variazione Mensile
-3.45%
Variazione Semestrale
4.47%
Variazione Annuale
9.48%
20 settembre, sabato