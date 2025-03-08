Valute / BATRA
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BATRA: Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Series A
45.61 USD 0.17 (0.37%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BATRA ha avuto una variazione del 0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.11 e ad un massimo di 45.88.
Segui le dinamiche di Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Series A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BATRA News
- Is Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
- Is Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
- MotoGP closes €1.2 billion debt refinancing, extends loan maturities
- Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) This Year?
- Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Paramount Global-B (PARA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Atlanta Braves Is Rising Even As Its Team Slides (NASDAQ:BATRA)
- Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Letter (TVSVX)
- Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (LLSCX)
- Atlanta Braves Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 50.18 USD
- Liberty Media Corp stock hits 52-week high at 49.59 USD
- Liberty Media Corp stock hits 52-week high at 46.68 USD
- Atlanta Braves Holdings announces voting results
- Atlanta Braves Holdings to Host Its First Investor Day
- The Sound of Speed: Sting Energy ®, a PepsiCo Energy Drink, Hits the Track with Formula 1 ®
- Disney and Formula 1 ® Unveil Collaboration with Disney’s Mickey & Friends Launching in 2026
- Benchmark maintains Buy on Liberty Braves, sets $60 target
- Undercovered Dozen: ArcelorMittal, Atlanta Braves Holdings, Geely Auto, UPS+
- Investors Could Be Wise To Take A Swing At Atlanta Braves Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:BATRA)
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.11 45.88
Intervallo Annuale
38.67 50.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.44
- Apertura
- 45.30
- Bid
- 45.61
- Ask
- 45.91
- Minimo
- 45.11
- Massimo
- 45.88
- Volume
- 613
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.45%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.47%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.48%
20 settembre, sabato