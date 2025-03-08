Currencies / BATRA
BATRA: Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Series A
44.99 USD 0.27 (0.60%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BATRA exchange rate has changed by -0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.99 and at a high of 45.11.
Follow Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Series A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BATRA News
Daily Range
44.99 45.11
Year Range
38.67 50.50
- Previous Close
- 45.26
- Open
- 45.11
- Bid
- 44.99
- Ask
- 45.29
- Low
- 44.99
- High
- 45.11
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.60%
- Month Change
- -4.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.05%
- Year Change
- 7.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%