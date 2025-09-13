Valute / ADBE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ADBE: Adobe Inc
365.90 USD 1.56 (0.42%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ADBE ha avuto una variazione del -0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 362.55 e ad un massimo di 370.31.
Segui le dinamiche di Adobe Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ADBE News
- Massive News for Adobe Stock Investors
- Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make Adobe Systems (ADBE) a Stock to Watch
- Qualcomm (QCOM) Chooses Adobe’s AI Platform to Improve Its Marketing - TipRanks.com
- Figma vs. Adobe: What's the Better Tech Stock to Buy?
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- What's Going On With Adobe Stock?
- AmEx upgrades Platinum cards with $3,500 annual perks, hikes fee by $200
- Figma Drops 29% in a Month: Buy, Sell or Hold the FIG Stock?
- Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Should Stock Market Investors Buy Adobe Stock Right Now?
- Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE): Catch This Falling Knife
- ADBE's AI Push Gains Traction: Buy or Hold the Stock Post Q3 Earnings?
- Why Adobe Systems (ADBE) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Adobe: After Boosting Guidance, Is Its Beaten-Down Stock Ready to Break Out?
- Oracle, Adobe and Alphabet are part of Zacks Earnings Preview
- I’m Bullish Again, Yet I’m Keeping My 20% Discount Rule (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Consumer Tech News (September 8 – September 12): Rally Rolls On As iPhone 17 Underwhelms, Microsoft Bets On AI Chips, Oracle Reports Q1 Consumer Tech News (September 8 – September 12): Rally Rolls On As iPhone 17 Underwhelms, Microsoft Bets On AI Chips...
- Adobe Stock: It's Time To Bravely Catch The Falling Knife (Upgrade) (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- Adobe Stock: Why I'm Upgrading To Strong Buy After Being Wrong Twice (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- Oracle’s not-so-secret weapon that’s helped it quickly take on the cloud giants
- Adobe's Blowout Quarter Proves It's The Most Undervalued AI Play Today (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- L’IA è davvero un vantaggio per l’intero settore IT o potrebbe essere una maledizione?
- Is AI truly a boon for the entire IT industry, or could it also be a curse?
- Stock Market Runs To Highs On Surging Oracle, Fed Rate Cut Hopes: Weekly Review
Intervallo Giornaliero
362.55 370.31
Intervallo Annuale
331.50 557.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 367.46
- Apertura
- 368.94
- Bid
- 365.90
- Ask
- 366.20
- Minimo
- 362.55
- Massimo
- 370.31
- Volume
- 9.432 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.47%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- -29.29%
20 settembre, sabato