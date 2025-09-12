KurseKategorien
ADBE: Adobe Inc

367.46 USD 5.39 (1.49%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ADBE hat sich für heute um 1.49% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 365.85 bis zu einem Hoch von 370.86 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Adobe Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
365.85 370.86
Jahresspanne
331.50 557.90
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
362.07
Eröffnung
366.86
Bid
367.46
Ask
367.76
Tief
365.85
Hoch
370.86
Volumen
9.893 K
Tagesänderung
1.49%
Monatsänderung
4.92%
6-Monatsänderung
-3.55%
Jahresänderung
-28.99%
