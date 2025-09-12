Währungen / ADBE
ADBE: Adobe Inc
367.46 USD 5.39 (1.49%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ADBE hat sich für heute um 1.49% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 365.85 bis zu einem Hoch von 370.86 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Adobe Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ADBE News
Tagesspanne
365.85 370.86
Jahresspanne
331.50 557.90
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 362.07
- Eröffnung
- 366.86
- Bid
- 367.46
- Ask
- 367.76
- Tief
- 365.85
- Hoch
- 370.86
- Volumen
- 9.893 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.49%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.92%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -3.55%
- Jahresänderung
- -28.99%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K