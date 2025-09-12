Currencies / ADBE
ADBE: Adobe Inc
350.82 USD 3.72 (1.07%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ADBE exchange rate has changed by 1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 348.31 and at a high of 356.94.
Follow Adobe Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
348.31 356.94
Year Range
331.50 557.90
- Previous Close
- 347.10
- Open
- 350.15
- Bid
- 350.82
- Ask
- 351.12
- Low
- 348.31
- High
- 356.94
- Volume
- 7.074 K
- Daily Change
- 1.07%
- Month Change
- 0.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.92%
- Year Change
- -32.20%
