- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
727
Profit Trade:
490 (67.40%)
Loss Trade:
237 (32.60%)
Best Trade:
733.97 USD
Worst Trade:
-2 209.33 USD
Profitto lordo:
13 580.63 USD (96 334 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-11 543.41 USD (112 370 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
60 (2 254.97 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 279.70 USD (40)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
1.97%
Massimo carico di deposito:
161.21%
Ultimo trade:
32 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.46
Long Trade:
425 (58.46%)
Short Trade:
302 (41.54%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.18
Profitto previsto:
2.80 USD
Profitto medio:
27.72 USD
Perdita media:
-48.71 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
18 (-3.85 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 209.33 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
12.38 USD
Massimale:
4 447.35 USD (66.04%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
98.64% (4 447.35 USD)
Per equità:
86.50% (2 044.08 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|453
|US30
|209
|GBPJPY
|52
|EURAUD
|10
|EURUSD
|3
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|2K
|US30
|-42
|GBPJPY
|85
|EURAUD
|-14
|EURUSD
|-12
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.3K
|US30
|-31K
|GBPJPY
|12K
|EURAUD
|-801
|EURUSD
|-1.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +733.97 USD
Worst Trade: -2 209 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 40
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 254.97 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3.85 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 6
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.51 × 35
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.91 × 78
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.92 × 61
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.33 × 67
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.51 × 185
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 8308
No transactions for 14 days, what happened?
This WAS a good signal, risky but also rewarding, with very short holding time (usually just a few minutes), but suddenly stopped all activity since September 10th. Hope the provider is still fine. Probably I will subscribe again when activity comes back alive.
Keep in mind that you need a VPS with very fast latency and low spread account to copy this signal with profitability, due to the trading style (big volumes, small price changes).
zero to no trade
No trading activities since september 10th !!! Can I get my money back !
not recommended
Continued to lose money 2 months
not recommended for hifh slippage
massive loss
I already existed my balance very disappointed
Second time I try a signal, and it's the last time for sure.
The trades are TERRIBLE, 10% risk, massive loss, and when there's a "win" it's a buck or two at best.
Ask your blind dog to place a trade and you'll probably do better.
Pagamos o sinal, pra que ? só negocia perdendo. precisa acertar mais. ganhar alguma coisa.
This signal is one of the best and safest signals that offers high returns that I have seen so far.
We are currently in a high volatility period.
But the signal is also making losses.
Let's see how it goes.
I've really tried a lot of signals, but this is by far the most rubbish.
Not feasible
Very small TP but very big SL
very few trading signals, budget 500$ but only get 0.01 lot
Speriamo tu continui cosi , grandissimo segnale. non deluderci.
Cool signal! Master wizard!!!