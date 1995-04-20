WFx QCAFE Trend Filters

QCAFE+ Trend Filters is a simple but useful for Traders to eliminate false signal from all kinds of Buy/Sell signal indicators.

With QCAFE+, Traders can identify UP Trend/DOWN Trend or SIDEWAY period of Market to decide whether Enter a Trade or Not.

With 5 Elements of Filters which are shown the Momentum and Strength of the Market; Each element has 3 types of arrows to show Uptrend (Blue UP arrows), Down Trend (Orange Down arrows) or Sideway (Grey Arrows).

The Top Element is the main signal that shows UP Trend Period (Blue Up arrow) or DOWN Trend Period (Red Down arrows), Base on this Elements, Traders can ignore false signals given by other Indicators.

Setting: Simple setting with period of Filters calculation and Maximum Back bars to show.

Traders can play with the Period to set the best results for each Instruments/Pairs.





