WFx Hull Moving Average

The Hull Moving Average (HMA), developed by Alan Hull from 2005, one of the most fast-moving Average, reduce lag and easy to use to identify Trend for both Short & Long term.

This Indicator is built based on exact formula of Hull Moving Average with 3 phases of calculation:

Calculate Weighted Moving Average (WMA_01) with period n/2 & (WMA_02) with period n

Calculate RAW-HMA: RAW-HMA = 2 * WMA_01(n/2) - WMA_02(n)

Weighted Moving Average with period sqrt(n) of RAW HMA RAW-HMA HMA = WMA (RAW-HMA, sqrt(n))


























































































































































