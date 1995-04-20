WFx Hull Moving Average

The Hull Moving Average (HMA), developed by Alan Hull from 2005, one of the most fast-moving Average, reduce lag and easy to use to identify Trend for both Short & Long term.

This Indicator is built based on exact formula of Hull Moving Average with 3 phases of calculation:

  • Calculate Weighted Moving Average (WMA_01) with period n/2 & (WMA_02) with period n
  • Calculate RAW-HMA:
RAW-HMA = 2 * WMA_01(n/2) - WMA_02(n)
  • Weighted Moving Average with period sqrt(n) of RAW HMA

HMA = WMA (RAW-HMA, sqrt(n))

Please refer to our Strategy with advanced Indicators Suite based on HMA:

Buy the 'WFx QCAFE Suite Buy and Sell Signal' Technical Indicator for MetaTrader 4 in MetaTrader Market (mql5.com)

Contact for more information:

MQL5 profile: Tu Thu Van Nguyen - Vincedeghost - Trader's profile - MQL5 community

email: wfx.wolfnix@gmail.com

Telegram: t.me/Vincent.NTT








































