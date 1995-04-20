WFx QCAFE Suite Buy and Sell Signal

Based on Trend Following Strategy, QCAFE SUITE was built to get more accurate signal for Traders to decide whether to enter trades, included in the SUITE is QCAFE+ filter to eliminate false signals. 

The Signals are generated based on formula of Hull Moving Average (HMA) to minimize the lag of a traditional moving average - developed by Alan Hull in 2005

Setting:

  • Limited Bars of back test
  • Fast Period
  • Low Period 
Fast/Low period to generate Buy/Sell signal
  • Based MA Period
Based Moving Average to identify the big trend, traders can use HMA MA or traditional MA method (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA) by below options 
    • Enabling HULL MA method
    • Based MA Method
  • Applied Price-mode: Price mode to be applied in caculation
  • Enabling Trend-Filter by Based MA: Use Based - MA to identify the Trend
  • Arrows offset : Distance from Candles to arrows
  • Arrows size : Size of Arrows

BUYERS can contact us to get full version of included QCAFE Filter

MQL5 profile: Tu Thu Van Nguyen - Vincedeghost - Trader's profile - MQL5 community

email: wfx.wolfnix@gmail.com

Telegram: t.me/Vincent.NTT



 

