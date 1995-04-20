WFx QCAFE Suite Buy and Sell Signal
Based on Trend Following Strategy, QCAFE SUITE was built to get more accurate signal for Traders to decide whether to enter trades, included in the SUITE is QCAFE+ filter to eliminate false signals.
The Signals are generated based on formula of Hull Moving Average (HMA) to minimize the lag of a traditional moving average - developed by Alan Hull in 2005
Setting:
- Limited Bars of back test
- Fast Period
- Low Period
- Based MA Period
- Enabling HULL MA method
- Based MA Method
- Applied Price-mode: Price mode to be applied in caculation
- Enabling Trend-Filter by Based MA: Use Based - MA to identify the Trend
- Arrows offset : Distance from Candles to arrows
- Arrows size : Size of Arrows
