WFx Super Trend and Pullback

Based on famous and useful indicator - Super Trend, we add some features to make this Indicator much easier to use and powerful.

Ease to identify the trend of any chart.

Suitable for both Scalping & Swing

Better to use in the trending market

be careful in sideway market, it might provide some fake signals

ATR Multiplier

ATR Period

ATR Max Bars (Max 10.000)

Show UP/DOWN node

Nodes size

Show Pull-back signals

Pull-back filter ratio

Period of MA1

Mode of MA1

Period of MA2

Mode of MA2

Applied Price mode

Should be used along with other filter indicators to eliminate fake signal.

Trying with our QCAFE+ TREND FILTERS to get better result with profitable trades.

Refer to our Multi Timeframe MA:



