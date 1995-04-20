HeikenAshi Smoothed Alerts

What are Heiken Ashi Candles?





Heiken Ashi, derived from the Japanese term 'Heikin Ashi,' translates to average price bars. It's an indicator depicting price bars on a chart.





Formula for Heiken Ashi candles:





- Heiken Ashi opening price: (previous candle's opening + closing price) / 2

- Closing price Heiken Ashi: (opening + high + low + closing) / 4

- Heiken Ashi peak: Max of high, opening, or closing price

- Heiken Ashi bottom price: Min of low, opening, or closing price





How to Read Heiken Ashi Chart?





Four main signals for trend and trading analysis:





1. Blue candles indicate an uptrend, suggesting buying or exiting sell orders.

2. Small-bodied candles with upper and lower shadows signal a possible trend change, acting as a decision point. Enter early for trend prediction or wait for more signals.

3. Red candles signify a downtrend, prompting selling or exiting buy orders.

4. Red candles with no upper shadow indicate a robust downtrend, advising continued selling until the trend reverses.





Using Heiken Ashi MT4 Candles





Trading with Heiken Ashi on MT4:





- Blue indicates an uptrend, suggesting buying.

- Red indicates a downtrend, suggesting selling.

- Buy after the first closed blue candle; sell after the first closed red candle.

- Combine with candlestick patterns, price trends, and support/resistance for optimal entry areas.