Power Bear y Bull EA

Power Bear & Bull EA v2.00

Institutional Expert Advisor for XAU/USD

📊 OVERVIEW

Power Bear & Bull EA is a professional-grade automated trading system specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold) pair using an advanced multi-indicator strategy. The EA combines Bollinger Bands technical analysis, Bulls/Bears Power indicators, and Fractal patterns to identify high-probability entry points in the gold market.





This Expert Advisor has been optimized for traders operating with Prop Firms and medium-sized accounts, offering an ideal balance between aggressiveness and risk management.





🎯 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4

Minimum Capital: USD $1,000

Recommended Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.30 lots

Strategy Type: Multi-Strategy Grid with Pending Orders





💡 TRADING STRATEGY

The EA implements a triple technical filter system that combines:





1. Bollinger Bands (BB)

Period: 20

Standard Deviation: 2.0

Identifies overbought/oversold zones

Detects bounces at the lower (buy) and upper (sell) bands

2. Bulls Power & Bears Power

Period: 13

Measures the relative strength of buyers vs. sellers

Confirms bullish or bearish momentum

Validates emerging trends

3. Fractals

Validation: 5 Bar charts

Identifies structural reversal points

Confirms dynamic support/resistance levels

Entry logic: The EA generates signals when at least one of the three indicators confirms the trade direction, allowing flexibility and adaptation to different market conditions.





🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT

Dual Money Management

Mode 1 - Fixed Lot Size: 0.20 lots (standard setting)

Mode 2 - Percentage Risk: 0.5% of equity per trade

Capital Protection

Stop Loss: 20 pips (adjustable)

Trailing Stop: Triggered at 5 pips profit, 2-pip increments

Spread Control: Maximum 30 pips allowed

Margin Check: Before each order

Controlled Grid System

Delta between orders: 3 pips

Maximum distance: 15 pips from current price

Maximum number of pending orders: 2 per direction

Prevents overexposure and excessive drawdown

⏰ SECURITY FILTERS

Time Filter: Operates between 1:00 AM - 11:00 PM (GMT)

Spread Filter: Blocks trading when the spread is > 30 pips

New bar filter: Only executes on the opening of a new candle

Minimum bars: Requires 100 loaded historical bars





🏆 ADVANTAGES FOR PROP FIRMS

✅ Strict drawdown control with mandatory stop loss

✅ Conservative lot size compatible with prop firms' rules

✅ No aggressive martingale - Limited and controlled grid

✅ Automatic trailing stop to protect profits

✅ Unique Magic Number for clear trade identification

✅ Detailed logs for trade auditing

✅ Compatible with ECN/STP accounts





📈 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

For accounts of $1,000 - $2,000:

Fixed lot size: 0.20

Timeframe: M15 or M30

Risk Percentage: 0.5%

Max Pending Orders: 2

For accounts of $2,000 - $5,000:

Fixed lot size: 0.25 - 0.30

Timeframe: M30 or H1

Risk Percent: 0.5%

Max Pending Orders: 2

For H4 timeframe (more conservative):

Fixed Lot Size: 0.20

Delta: 5.0 pips

Max Distance: 20 pips

Stop Loss: 30 pips

🔧 MAIN PARAMETERS

Parameter Value Description

Fixed Lot 0.20 Fixed lot size

Risk Percent 0.5% Risk per trade (alternative mode)

Delta 3.0 pips Distance to place pending orders

Max Distance 15.0 pips Maximum distance from current price

Stop Loss Pips 20 pips Stop loss per trade

Trailing Start 5 pips Minimum profit to activate trailing stop

Trailing Step 2 pips Trailing stop step

Max Spread 30 pips Maximum spread allowed

Max Pending Orders 2 Maximum number of pending orders per side

📊 CONFIGURABLE INDICATORS

Bollinger Bands:





BB_Period: 20

BB_Deviation: 2.0

Activate/Disable: UseBollinger

Bulls/Bears Power:





Power_Period: 13

Power_Threshold: 0.0005

Activate/Disable: UseBullsBears

Fractals:





Fractal_Bars: 5

Activate/Disable: UseFractals

🎓 IDEAL FOR

Traders seeking automation with risk control

Users of Prop Firms (FTMO, The5ers, etc.)

XAU/USD traders on medium timeframes

Traders who prefer multi-indicator strategies

Accounts with capital between $1,000 and $10,000

© 2026 Worldinversor - Power Bear & Bull EA