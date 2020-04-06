Power Bear y Bull EA

Power Bear & Bull EA v2.00
Institutional Expert Advisor for XAU/USD
📊 OVERVIEW
Power Bear & Bull EA is a professional-grade automated trading system specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold) pair using an advanced multi-indicator strategy. The EA combines Bollinger Bands technical analysis, Bulls/Bears Power indicators, and Fractal patterns to identify high-probability entry points in the gold market.

This Expert Advisor has been optimized for traders operating with Prop Firms and medium-sized accounts, offering an ideal balance between aggressiveness and risk management.

🎯 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
Recommended Timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4
Minimum Capital: USD $1,000
Recommended Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.30 lots
Strategy Type: Multi-Strategy Grid with Pending Orders

💡 TRADING STRATEGY
The EA implements a triple technical filter system that combines:

1. Bollinger Bands (BB)
Period: 20
Standard Deviation: 2.0
Identifies overbought/oversold zones
Detects bounces at the lower (buy) and upper (sell) bands
2. Bulls Power & Bears Power
Period: 13
Measures the relative strength of buyers vs. sellers
Confirms bullish or bearish momentum
Validates emerging trends
3. Fractals
Validation: 5 Bar charts
Identifies structural reversal points
Confirms dynamic support/resistance levels
Entry logic: The EA generates signals when at least one of the three indicators confirms the trade direction, allowing flexibility and adaptation to different market conditions.

🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT
Dual Money Management
Mode 1 - Fixed Lot Size: 0.20 lots (standard setting)
Mode 2 - Percentage Risk: 0.5% of equity per trade
Capital Protection
Stop Loss: 20 pips (adjustable)
Trailing Stop: Triggered at 5 pips profit, 2-pip increments
Spread Control: Maximum 30 pips allowed
Margin Check: Before each order
Controlled Grid System
Delta between orders: 3 pips
Maximum distance: 15 pips from current price
Maximum number of pending orders: 2 per direction
Prevents overexposure and excessive drawdown
⏰ SECURITY FILTERS
Time Filter: Operates between 1:00 AM - 11:00 PM (GMT)
Spread Filter: Blocks trading when the spread is > 30 pips
New bar filter: Only executes on the opening of a new candle
Minimum bars: Requires 100 loaded historical bars

🏆 ADVANTAGES FOR PROP FIRMS
✅ Strict drawdown control with mandatory stop loss
✅ Conservative lot size compatible with prop firms' rules
✅ No aggressive martingale - Limited and controlled grid
✅ Automatic trailing stop to protect profits
✅ Unique Magic Number for clear trade identification
✅ Detailed logs for trade auditing
✅ Compatible with ECN/STP accounts

📈 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
For accounts of $1,000 - $2,000:
Fixed lot size: 0.20
Timeframe: M15 or M30
Risk Percentage: 0.5%
Max Pending Orders: 2
For accounts of $2,000 - $5,000:
Fixed lot size: 0.25 - 0.30
Timeframe: M30 or H1
Risk Percent: 0.5%
Max Pending Orders: 2
For H4 timeframe (more conservative):
Fixed Lot Size: 0.20
Delta: 5.0 pips
Max Distance: 20 pips
Stop Loss: 30 pips
🔧 MAIN PARAMETERS
Parameter Value Description
Fixed Lot 0.20 Fixed lot size
Risk Percent 0.5% Risk per trade (alternative mode)
Delta 3.0 pips Distance to place pending orders
Max Distance 15.0 pips Maximum distance from current price
Stop Loss Pips 20 pips Stop loss per trade
Trailing Start 5 pips Minimum profit to activate trailing stop
Trailing Step 2 pips Trailing stop step
Max Spread 30 pips Maximum spread allowed
Max Pending Orders 2 Maximum number of pending orders per side
📊 CONFIGURABLE INDICATORS
Bollinger Bands:

BB_Period: 20
BB_Deviation: 2.0
Activate/Disable: UseBollinger
Bulls/Bears Power:

Power_Period: 13
Power_Threshold: 0.0005
Activate/Disable: UseBullsBears
Fractals:

Fractal_Bars: 5
Activate/Disable: UseFractals
🎓 IDEAL FOR
Traders seeking automation with risk control
Users of Prop Firms (FTMO, The5ers, etc.)
XAU/USD traders on medium timeframes
Traders who prefer multi-indicator strategies
Accounts with capital between $1,000 and $10,000
© 2026 Worldinversor - Power Bear & Bull EA
Intelligent Trading for the Gold Market
