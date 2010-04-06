GoldCraft EA
- Experts
- Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc
- Versione: 2.62
- Attivazioni: 10
**GoldCraft EA - Advanced Gold Trading Robot**
Unlock the power of automated trading with GoldCraft EA, a premium Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This sophisticated bot combines technical analysis with robust risk management to maximize profitability while minimizing exposure.
**Key Features:**
- **Trend-Following Strategy**: Utilizes Moving Averages (MA34 and MA89) on H4 and M15 timeframes, paired with RSI indicators, to identify high-probability entry points.
- **Fixed SL/TP**: Offers customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit settings (in points) for precise risk control.
- **Money Management**: Supports both risk-percentage and fixed-lot-size modes to suit your trading style.
- **Exclusive Restrictions**: Limits usage to a specific MT5 account ID, broker server, and expiration date for enhanced security and licensing flexibility.
- **Dashboard Display**: Provides real-time stats and trend information directly on your chart for easy monitoring.
- **Optimized for Gold**: Tailored for XAUUSD with adaptive lot sizing and multi-timeframe analysis.
**Why Choose GoldCraft EA?**
Perfect for both novice and experienced traders, this EA ensures disciplined trading with built-in protections. Its unique restrictions allow you to distribute it securely to clients or personal accounts, while the expiration feature ensures regular updates and support.
**Requirements:**
- Symbol: XAU
- Compatible with specified broker servers (e.g., Exness)
- Minimum account balance: $200
- Volume minimum: 0.01
Download now and elevate your gold trading strategy with GoldCraft EA!