Level Hard Xauusd
- Experts
- Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
- Versione: 1.2
- Attivazioni: 5
LEVEL XAU/USD HARD - Professional Expert Advisor
Overview
LEVEL XAU/USD HARD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair on the H1 timeframe. This automated system implements a sophisticated pending order management strategy with dynamic trailing stops and intelligent spread control.
Main Features
Trading Strategy
Pending Order System: Automatically places BuyStop and SellStop orders at dynamically calculated distances
Adaptive Trailing Stop: Progressively adjusts the stop loss based on profit
Dynamic Parameter Management: All levels are calculated in real time based on the average spread
Intelligent Candlestick Filter: Configurable system that controls trading windows to optimize entries
Risk Management
Minimum Capital Required: $1,000 USD
Minimum Lot Size: 0.50 lots
Integrated Money Management: Fixed lot size option or percentage-based risk management
Spread Control: Limits trades when the spread exceeds configurable levels
Mandatory Stop Loss: All positions include automatic protection
Key Technical Parameters
TIME SETTINGS
Configurable trading time control
Changes every 60 seconds by default
MONEY MANAGEMENT
Fixed Lot Size: 0.50 (Recommended for $1,000)
Percentage Risk Option
TRADE SETTINGS
Delta: 0.5 (Distance between orders)
Theta: 7.0 (Order inhibition range)
Stop Loss: 10 points
COS: 4.0 (Trailing inhibition range)
Max Spread: 5555 points
CANDLE FILTER
Trading every 20-30 configurable candles
Trading window duration: 1 candle
Random filter option
Competitive Advantages
✓ XAU/USD Specialization: Exclusively optimized for gold ✓ Market Adaptability: Dynamic parameters that adjust to the spread ✓ Capital Protection: Multiple layers of risk management ✓ Trading Windows: Avoids trading in unfavorable conditions ✓ No Martingale: Does not progressively increase lot sizes ✓ Dynamic Trailing: Maximizes profits while protecting Benefits
System Requirements
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Currency Pair: XAU/USD exclusively
Timeframe: H1 (1 hour)
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Account Type: Preferably ECN or with low spreads
Broker: Roboforex or IC Markets (Recommended)
System Operation
The Expert Advisor (EA) operates using a pending order system that automatically places orders above (BuyStop) and below (SellStop) the current price. When the price triggers an order, the system implements a dynamic trailing stop that adjusts based on accumulated profit, maximizing gains while protecting capital.
The intelligent candlestick filter ensures that trades are only opened at optimal times, avoiding periods of extreme volatility or unfavorable market conditions.