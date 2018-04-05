Two Tier Gold Scalper

Two Tier Gold Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5.
The EA uses a two-stage entry concept (“Scout → Add”), designed to first test market direction with a reduced position size and only expand positions after confirmation.

The Expert Advisor is exclusively designed for Gold and optimized for the M3 timeframe.

Trading Logic

  • Initial entry with a small scout position

  • Position expansion only after price movement confirmation

  • EMA-based trend filtering

  • Optional RSI filter to avoid unfavorable market conditions

  • Automatic scout exit if confirmation does not occur

The EA trades long positions only (buy-trades).

Key Features

  • Two-stage entry logic (Scout → Add)

  • Gold-only focus (XAUUSD and common broker variants)

  • Buy-only trading logic

  • Integrated spread filter

  • Time-window confirmation control

  • No martingale, no grid

  • Fully automated operation

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (or broker variant)

  • Timeframe: M3

  • Default parameters are optimized for Gold

  • Strategy Tester evaluation is recommended before live trading

Risk Disclaimer

  • Trading financial instruments involves risk.

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Always use proper risk management.

  • Test the Expert Advisor before live use.


    The first versions are free. After that, the price increases by 50 euros for every 10 sales until it reaches the planned final price.

    A deposit of at least €1,000 is recommended.


