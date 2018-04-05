Two Tier Gold Scalper

Two Tier Gold Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5.
The EA uses a two-stage entry concept (“Scout → Add”), designed to first test market direction with a reduced position size and only expand positions after confirmation.

The Expert Advisor is exclusively designed for Gold and optimized for the M3 timeframe.

Trading Logic

  • Initial entry with a small scout position

  • Position expansion only after price movement confirmation

  • EMA-based trend filtering

  • Optional RSI filter to avoid unfavorable market conditions

  • Automatic scout exit if confirmation does not occur

The EA trades long positions only (buy-trades).

Key Features

  • Two-stage entry logic (Scout → Add)

  • Gold-only focus (XAUUSD and common broker variants)

  • Buy-only trading logic

  • Integrated spread filter

  • Time-window confirmation control

  • No martingale, no grid

  • Fully automated operation

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (or broker variant)

  • Timeframe: M3

  • Default parameters are optimized for Gold

  • Strategy Tester evaluation is recommended before live trading

Risk Disclaimer

  • Trading financial instruments involves risk.

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Always use proper risk management.

  • Test the Expert Advisor before live use.


    The first versions are free. After that, the price increases by 50 euros for every 10 sales until it reaches the planned final price.

    A deposit of at least €1,000 is recommended.


Önerilen ürünler
RichRush EA
Dirar Alzoubi
Uzman Danışmanlar
NOW FREE!! Introducing RichRush EA, This expert advisor, armed with cutting-edge trading strategies, can assist on your path to navigating the forex market. Optimized specifically for EURUSD, RichRush EA operates on moving averages, and calculated lot sizes to manage risks. The EA interprets market movements, adjusts to volatility, and aims to identify entry points. As part of our commitment to providing top-tier trading tools, we invite you to explore our range of premium products designed to
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Gold News and Swing Trading
Kashif Peter
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Swing Trader EA Advanced Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on Higher Timeframes The Gold News & Swing Trader EA is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It operates on a swing trading strategy to capture medium- to long-term price movements on the H4 and Daily charts. Key Features: · Dedicated XAUUSD Strategy: Logic optimized for the unique volatility of Gold. · Swing Trading Focus: Aims to capture significant price swings over several days. · High
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Uzman Danışmanlar
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
SpikeBoom
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Uzman Danışmanlar
A classic buy low & sell high strategy. This Bot is specifically Designed to take advantage of the price movements of US30/Dow Jones on the 1 Hour Chart, as these Indices move based on supply and demand. The interaction between supply and demand in the US30 determines the price of the index. When demand for US30 is high, the price of the US30 will increase. Conversely, when the supply of shares is high and demand is low, the price of t US30  will decrease. Supply and demand analysis is used to i
FREE
SMC Market Structure Pro
Twin Fitersya
Uzman Danışmanlar
What is SMC Market Structure Pro? SMC Market Structure Pro is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed based on Smart Money Concept (SMC) and market structure analysis . The EA is designed to help traders follow the natural flow of the market , focusing on price structure instead of indicators or lagging signals. How Does the EA Work? The EA analyzes market structure changes using pure price action: Detects higher highs & higher lows for bullish structure Detects l
FREE
Gbpusd Pivots Trend Master
Tomas Vanek
Uzman Danışmanlar
The GU_H1_120114111_S_Pi_CF_0712_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/gbpusd-pivots-trend-master/ Key details are: Parameters Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
Quantum Grid Matrix
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ürün Adı: Kuantum Izgara Matrisi Kısa Açıklama: Dinamik bir ızgara sistemi kullanarak piyasayı akıllıca yöneten gelişmiş bir Uzman Danışman. Kuantum Izgara Matrisi, doğal fiyat hareketlerinden kâr elde etmeyi hedefleyen hesaplanmış bir emir ızgarası oluşturarak piyasa dalgalanmalarını yönetmek üzere tasarlanmıştır. Tam Açıklama: Akıllı Izgara İşlemleriyle Piyasanın Ritmini Kontrol Edin. Duygusallıktan uzak, metodik bir şekilde çalışan stratejik bir araç mı arıyorsunuz? Kuantum Izgara Matrisi
FREE
Zpai
Pulkit Kumar Sharma
Uzman Danışmanlar
ZProfit Ai – Adaptive Trading Intelligence Overview ZProfit Ai is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies adaptive algorithmic intelligence to capture market opportunities with precision. It is designed for traders who want a clean, reliable, and professional trading system that responds dynamically to market changes. Backtest results will never match as entries and exits will be within the candle sensitively. Recommended Settings: 1H timeframe, 125s wait, 10candles SL...... Ke
FREE
Range Auto TP SL
Dilwyn Tng
4.47 (38)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Range Auto TP SL  is for you, 100% free for now, download it and give me a good review and you are free to use it for lifetime !!!! Range Auto TP SL is a EA to set Stop Loss and Take Profit level based on range using Average True Range (ATR). It works on both manually opened positions via PC MT5 Teriminals or MT5 Mobiles and EA/robots opened position. You can specify magic number for it to work on or it can work on all the positions. Many EA does not good Stop Loss and Take Profit function and
FREE
Quantum dual Gold
Alexandr Samonii
Uzman Danışmanlar
QUANTUM DUAL GOLD  is an intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for trading Gold ( XAUUSD ). The algorithm combines two independent trading logics, allowing it to adapt to changing market phases: from long-lasting trends to volatile sideways ranges. Key Features: Dual-Strategy Engine:   The EA simultaneously analyzes trend movements on the hourly timeframe (H1) and identifies reversal points within channels on the 15-minute chart (M15). Automated Lot Calculation:   The volume of
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
Bands Martin Hedge MA Trend
Qing Zhang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Боллинджер пояса Hedging Moving Average Trend EA внедрения https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/137136?source=Site+Market+Product+Page "Обязательно настройте параметры правильно перед использованием и убедитесь, что торговая платформа позволяет выполнять хеджирование. " Если вы действительно не уверены в настройке параметров, вы можете использовать сумму капитала в 2000 долларов в качестве референса, проводить тесты на инструменте XAU/USD с интервалом времени M30. Параметры следующие: Слиппидж
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
SR Breakout EA MT5
Timo Roth
Uzman Danışmanlar
SR Breakout EA MT4 Launch Promo: Depending on the demand, the EA may become a paid product in the future. Presets:  Click Here Key Features: Easy Installation : Ready to go in just a few steps - simply drag the EA onto any chart and load the settings. Safe Risk Management:   No martingale, grid, or other high-risk money management techniques. Risk management, stop loss, and take profit levels can be adjusted in the settings. Customizable Parameters:   Flexible configuration for individual tradin
FREE
Best Scalper XAUUSD 30min
Bruno Alexandre Azevedo Dantas
Uzman Danışmanlar
Este robô foi criado exclusivamente para operar no ouro (XAUUSD) e funciona melhor em timeframes médios (M30, H1) . Diferente de scalpers tradicionais, o Best Scalper XAUUSD 30min foca em reversões de tendência , utilizando indicadores avançados como RSI, Bandas de Bollinger e Price Action . A estratégia é baseada em detectar níveis críticos de suporte e resistência , onde o mercado tem uma grande probabilidade de inverter a tendência. Ele combina essa análise com volatilidade intradiária , gar
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
SR Breakout Scalper
Mehmet Akif Kurt
Uzman Danışmanlar
SR Breakout Scalper Açıklaması SR Breakout Scalper: Hacim Onaylı Kırılımlarla Piyasayı Yakalayın Piyasadaki gürültüden arınmış, net ve yüksek olasılıklı giriş noktaları mı arıyorsunuz? SR Breakout Scalper , profesyonel yatırımcıların kullandığı kanıtlanmış bir stratejiyi tamamen otomatik hale getiren, yeni nesil bir Uzman Danışmandır: Hacimle Onaylanmış Destek ve Direnç Kırılımları. Bu EA, sadece fiyat hareketlerine odaklanmak yerine, bir kırılımın arkasındaki gerçek gücü (hacmi) analiz eder. B
FREE
Max Hercules
Aaron Pattni
4.29 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Get it FREE while you can! Will be increased to $100 very shortly after a few downloads!! Join my Discord and Telegram Channel - Max's Strategy For any assistance and help please send me a message here.    https://t.me/Maxs_Strategy https://discord.gg/yysxRUJT&nbsp ; The Max Hercules Strategy is a part of a cross asset market making strategy (Max Cronus) built by myself over years of analysis and strategy building. It takes multiple theories and calculations to trade the market in order to cov
FREE
Max Poseidon
Aaron Pattni
3.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Get it FREE while you can! Will be increased to $200 very shortly after a few downloads!! Join my Discord and Telegram Channel - Max's Strategy For any assistance and help please send me a message here.    https://t.me/Maxs_Strategy https://discord.gg/yysxRUJT&nbsp ; GBPUSD and EURUSD Set files can be found in the comments! (please message me if you need help with them) TimeFrames are harcoded, therefore any chart and time will work the same. The Max Poseidon Strategy is a part of a cross ass
FREE
Eurusd Bollinger Bands Breaker
Tomas Vanek
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EU_15_111517128_S_Op_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-bollinger-bands-breaker/ Key details are: Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe
FREE
Gold Session Breakout Trading Expert
Eric John Peter Meissner
Uzman Danışmanlar
Session Pivots EA – LITE (Ücretsiz Sürüm) Session Pivots EA – LITE , önceden tanımlanmış piyasa seanslarını kullanan seans bazlı bir kırılım (breakout) alım satım stratejisini gösteren bir Expert Advisor’dır. Bu EA, belirli işlem saatleri boyunca seansın en yüksek ve en düşük seviyelerini hesaplar ve seans sona erdikten sonra fiyat bu seviyeleri kırdığında otomatik olarak işlem açar . Temel özellikler ICT Killzones (New York saati) temel alınarak seans yüksek ve düşük seviyelerinin hesaplanması
FREE
MAM White
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview MAM White MT5 is an Expert Advisor for major indices (e.g., US500, NAS100, GER40). It combines trend-confirmed entries (EMA alignment) with volatility filters and an adaptive trailing module. No martingale and no uncontrolled averaging. What it does Enables trading only when fast/slow EMA alignment and volatility conditions agree One-sided, disciplined positioning; ATR-aware trailing and optional partial exits Broker safety checks (stop/freeze levels, margin, volume) before order acti
FREE
G force
Thabang Antony Mokwena
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Are you tired of the stress and frustration that come with Forex trading? Introducing G FORCE , the ultimate solution for a seamless and profitable trading experience. This expertly crafted EA (Expert Advisor) is designed to take the emotion out of trading, allowing you to trade with confidence and ease. G FORCE isn’t just another trading robot; it’s your professional trading partner, engineered to generate consistent profits while you sit back and relax. Whether you're new to trading or a seas
FREE
EurowaveFX
Fabio Sorrentino
Uzman Danışmanlar
FX_EUXXX is a free expert advisor designed primarily for EURUSD on the H4 chart. It operates without hedging, grid, martingale, or anti-martingale basically, no gambling. I encourage you to request the updated set file for free. Subscribe   to our new channel for   promo/FREE  and   updates! :  MQL5 Group   OR  Telegram Channel Subscribe  to get new   announcements   and look behind the scenes!  MQL5_Channel   Please support me to building   FREE EAs!   Leave a   review ! Thank you Recommendati
FREE
DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Uzman Danışmanlar
DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Exclusive Maximus MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive Maximus MT5 — Otomatik Ticaret Sistemi Exclusive Maximus MT5 , piyasa analiz algoritmaları ve risk yönetimi stratejilerine dayanan MetaTrader 5 için bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). EA tamamen otomatik çalışır ve trader’ın müdahalesini en aza indirir. Dikkat! Satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin , kurulum talimatlarını almak için! ÖNEMLİ: Tüm örnekler, ekran görüntüleri ve testler yalnızca gösterim amaçlıdır. Bir döviz çifti belirli bir aracı kurumda iyi sonuçlar veriyorsa, bu
Triangle Hunter Pro
Mansoor Ali P Cheriaottayil
Uzman Danışmanlar
Triangle Hunter Pro  is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on one of the most reliable chart patterns in technical analysis:  triangle consolidations . By combining triangle pattern detection, candlestick confirmation, and an optional adaptive grid system, this EA identifies high-probability breakout trades while prioritizing risk management. Perfect for volatile forex pair EURUSD on 30 -minute or higher timeframes, it balances aggressive profit potential with robus
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben   Quantum Queen   , tüm Quantum ekosisteminin gözbebeği ve MQL5 tarihindeki en yüksek puanlı, en çok satan Uzman Danışmanım. 20 ayı aşkın canlı işlem deneyimim sayesinde, tartışmasız XAUUSD Kraliçesi olarak yerimi kazandım. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Misyonum? Tutarlı, kesin ve akıllı işlem sonuçları sunmak — hem de defalarca. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli   fiyat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (56)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AOT MT5 - Yeni Nesil Yapay Zeka Çoklu Para Birimi Sistemi Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ÖNEMLİ! Satın aldıktan sonra, kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için bana özel mesaj gönderin: Kaynak Açıklama AOT'nin Ticaret Sıklığını Anlama Bot neden her gün işlem yapmıyor AOT Bot'u Nasıl Kuracaksınız Adım adım kurulum kılavuzu Set files AOT MT5, Yapay Zeka duygu analizi ve Uyarlanabilir Optimizasyon algoritmaları ile ç
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cryon X-9000 — Kuantum Analiz Çekirdeğine Sahip Otonom Alım-Satım Sistemi GERÇEK SİNYAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Günümüzde birçok trader, sonuçları manipüle etmek için Expert Advisor’larını cent hesaplarda veya çok küçük bakiyelerde çalıştırıyor. Bu durum aslında kendi sistemlerine güvenmediklerini gösteriyor. Bu sinyal ise 20.000 USD gerçek bir canlı hesapta çalışmaktadır. Bu, gerçek bir sermaye taahhüdünü temsil eder ve cent hesaplarda sıkça görülen yapay performans şişirmele
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN MT4 versiyonu :   TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Kullanıcı kılavuzunu indirin (İngilizce) Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyl
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan Ayar:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2344271 Forex EA İşlem Kanalı MQL5:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden oluşan topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI, FİYATI 399 DOLAR! Bundan sonra fiyat 499 dolara yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak için sınırlı sayıda satılacak. AI Gold Trading, XAU/USD piyasalarında karmaşık trend takip stratejileri
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Genel Bakış Golden Hen EA , özellikle XAUUSD için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Farklı piyasa koşulları ve zaman dilimlerinde (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1) tetiklenen dokuz bağımsız işlem stratejisini birleştirerek çalışır. EA, girişlerini ve filtrelerini otomatik olarak yönetecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. EA'nın temel mantığı, belirli sinyalleri tanımlamaya odaklanır. Golden Hen EA grid, martingale veya ortalama (averaging) tekniklerini kullanmaz . EA tarafından açılan tüm
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.8 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.72 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Önemli Not: Tam şeffaflığı sağlamak için, bu EA'ya bağlı gerçek yatırımcı hesabına erişim sağlıyorum, bu sayede performansını hiçbir manipülasyon olmadan canlı olarak izleyebilirsiniz. Sadece 5 gün içinde tüm başlangıç sermayesi tamamen çekildi ve o zamandan beri EA, orijinal bakiyeye hiçbir maruz kalma olmadan yalnızca kâr fonlarıyla işlem yapmaktadır. Mevcut $199 fiyatı sınırlı bir başlatma teklifidir ve 10 kopya satıldıktan sonra veya bir sonraki güncelleme yayınlandığında artırılacaktır. Şi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buraya
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.6 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal (gerçek hesap) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Bu EA, MQL5 üzerinde gösterilen doğrulanmış canlı işlem sinyali ile aynı işlem mantığını ve yürütme kurallarını kullanır. Önerilen ve optimize edilmiş ayarlar ile birlikte, güvenilir bir ECN / RAW spread broker kullanıldığında, gerçek işlemlerdeki davranış; canlı sinyalin performansını ve işlem yapısını büyük ölçüde yansıtacaktır. Lütfen broker koşulları, spreadler, işlem yürütme kalitesi v
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) Zaman Aralığı H1-M15 (isteğe bağlı) Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum Mevduat 500 USD (veya başka bir para biriminde eşdeğeri) Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı fiyatlandırma, tüm hesap para birimleri, semboller ve GMT zaman dilimi desteklenir) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalışır EVET Makine öğrenimine ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanala abone olun: Abone Ol! Mad Turtle Projesinin Ana Özellikleri: Gerçek Makine Öğrenimi Bu Expert Advisor (EA), herhangi bir GPT si
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25+ yıllık deneyimli yazarın, martingale veya ızgaralar olmadan herhangi bir varlık ticareti için profesyonel ticaret danışmanı. Çoğu üst düzey danışman yükselen altınla çalışır. Testlerde harika görünürler... altın yükselirken. Ama trend tükendiğinde ne olacak? Kim mevduatınızı koruyacak? HTTP EA sonsuz büyümeye inanmaz — değişen piyasaya uyum sağlar ve yatırım portföyünüzü genişçe çeşitlendirmek ve mevduatınızı korumak için tasarlanmıştır. Büyüme, düşüş, yan piyasa
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex Turbo — “Fırtınayı kontrol et, girdabı yönet” Vortex Turbo, akıllı ticarette bir sonraki evrimsel aşamayı temsil ediyor; en son yapay zeka mimarisini, uyarlanabilir piyasa mantığını ve hassas risk kontrolünü birleştiren benzersiz bir gelişme. Kanıtlanmış algoritmik prensipler üzerine kurulu olan bu sistem, birden fazla stratejiyi yeni bir tahmin zekası seviyesiyle desteklenen birleşik, yüksek hızlı bir ekosisteme entegre ediyor. Altın (XAUUSD(GOLD)) için scalping uzmanı olarak tasarlana
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ö zel fiyat  $109  (normal fiyat: $365) . Kurulum ve Kullanım Kılavuzu :  ABS Channel . Gerçek Zamanlı İzleme:   ABS Signal .  Canlı sinyalden kurulum dosyası Temel kurulum dosyası ABS EA nedir? ABS EA, özellikle H1 zaman diliminde XAUUSD (Altın) için geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir ticaret robotudur. Dahili risk kontrolleri ile Martingale sistemi . Hem yeni hem de deneyimli yatırımcılar için tasarlanan ABS EA, kurulumu kolay, tamamen otomatiktir ve farklı ticaret stillerine uyacak şekilde
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cheat Engine, web tabanlı API aracılığıyla küresel forex duyarlılığına göre kararlar alabilen orta seviye bir altın scalping sistemidir. Cheat Engine canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacaktır. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199  USD Sadece tek girişli işlemler. Grid veya martingale asla kullanılmaz. Günlük volatiliteye uyum sağlayan akıllı takip eden stop çıkışları Küresel forex duyarlılığı, toplam hesap değeri 1 milyar USD’yi aşan yüz binlerce yatırımcının pozisyonlarının ölçümüdür. Che
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzun Vadeli Büyüme. Tutarlılık. Dayanıklılık. Pivot Killer EA , hızlı kazançlar elde etmek için tasarlanmış bir sistem değildir — bu, hesabınızı uzun vadede sürdürülebilir bir şekilde büyütmek için oluşturulmuş profesyonel bir ticaret algoritmasıdır . Yalnızca XAUUSD (ALTIN) için geliştirilmiş olan Pivot Killer, yıllar süren araştırma, test ve disiplinli geliştirme çalışmalarının bir sonucudur. Basit bir felsefeye sahiptir: tutarlılık şansı yener . Bu sistem, farklı piyasa döngülerinde, volatili
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sahne malzemeleri firması hazır! Kısa vadeli hesap alım satımı veya hızlı kar elde etme amacıyla tasarlanmamıştır. Martingale yok / Izgara yok / Yapay zeka yok Uzun vadeli istikrara odaklanan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Canlı Sonuçlar:   Canlı Sinyal   |   Ana Portföy   |   FTMO Sonuçları     |    Herkese Açık Topluluk Lansman fiyatı: 249$, Sonraki fiyat: 349$ (Sadece 6 adet kaldı) Gold Atlas nedir? Gold Atlas, altın (XAUUSD) için profesyonel bir otomatik işlem sistemidir. Hem gün içi ha
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Autorithm AI Teknik Açıklama AUTORITHM, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış, kapsamlı piyasa analizi amacıyla 10 özel yapay zeka katmanı uygulayan gelişmiş bir yapay zeka destekli alım‐satım sistemidir. Expert Advisor, piyasa verilerini işlemek, alım‐satım fırsatlarını belirlemek ve akıllı risk yönetim protokolleriyle işlemleri yürütmek için uyum içinde çalışan sofistike yapay zeka algoritmalarını kullanır. [guide line]       [SET FILES] Temel Özellikler Sistem, piyasa koşullarını analiz etmek ve işl
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt