Two Tier Gold Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5.

The EA uses a two-stage entry concept (“Scout → Add”), designed to first test market direction with a reduced position size and only expand positions after confirmation.

The Expert Advisor is exclusively designed for Gold and optimized for the M3 timeframe.

Trading Logic

Initial entry with a small scout position

Position expansion only after price movement confirmation

EMA-based trend filtering

Optional RSI filter to avoid unfavorable market conditions

Automatic scout exit if confirmation does not occur

The EA trades long positions only (buy-trades).

Key Features

Two-stage entry logic (Scout → Add)

Gold-only focus (XAUUSD and common broker variants)

Buy-only trading logic

Integrated spread filter

Time-window confirmation control

No martingale, no grid

Fully automated operation