Robi Auto Expert Advisor works using sharp tick movements. It goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with one single setting. The more latency your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop so that the server can process them at the desired price and the lower the trading frequency will be. The uniqueness of the Expert Advisor is that it can be run on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. This makes the Expert Advisor quite attractive to use for trading. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. A small initial deposit also contributes to the low-risk testing of the bot.





The MaxSpread parameter plays a key role. It should be noted here that if during optimization and testing you use a spread, for example, 10 pips (or 1 point), then this parameter should be set exactly so that the Expert Advisor cannot enter the market with other spread indicators. As a result, there will be a significantly smaller number of entries than during testing (since a really small spread is not common). The existing positions will be quite accurate and match the readings of the tester as much as possible. This is the main difference between the tester's indicators and the real operating mode (it is advisable to use an account with a floating spread). If the account has a commission, then it is necessary to set the Commission parameter so that it will be taken into account during optimization and operation. You need to pick it up by recalculating the commission in pips and set the indicator in pips as an addition to the spread.







