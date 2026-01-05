A professional-grade, risk-first algorithmic trading system built for disciplined traders, prop firm challenges, and copy trading environments.



📌 OVERVIEW

🔷 MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro EA

MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed with institutional-style risk control, strict execution safety, and trend-efficiency filtering at its core.

The EA combines:

Advanced Heiken Ashi trend detection

Directional Efficiency filtering (to avoid noisy markets)

Multi-layer risk protection systems

Market-compliant execution guards

It is not a grid, not a martingale, and does not average losses.

🎯 BEST USE CASES

This EA is especially suitable for:

✅ Master Copy Trading (MQL5 / Private Copy Systems)

Single-position logic

No trade stacking

Clean, predictable risk per trade

No aggressive recovery logic

✅ FTMO / Prop Firm Challenges

Daily loss limit protection

Global equity drawdown protection

Per-trade floating loss kill switch

No prohibited trading behavior

No latency-abuse or HFT logic

✅ Institutional & Fund-Style Trading

Risk-first execution model

Strict trade filtering

No exposure multiplication

Suitable for conservative capital deployment

✅ Signal Providers

Stable trade frequency

Transparent logic

Clean SL/TP behavior

Minimal execution noise

✅ Professional Retail Traders & Scalpers

Works well on XAUUSD M5

Can be used from M5 to H1

Designed for $1000+ accounts

No over-optimization tricks

🥇 RECOMMENDED SETUP

Primary Recommendation

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Account Size: $1000+

Broker: Low-spread, ECN preferred

Also Compatible With

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

Major & highly liquid symbols

Timeframes: M5 → H1

📦 Tailored .set file can be provided separately for different symbol, trading styles, or business use cases.

🧠 CORE STRATEGY LOGIC (SUMMARY)

Trend Detection:

Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles (multi-stage smoothing)

Entry Quality Filter:

Directional Efficiency Ratio (filters sideways markets)

Stop-Loss / Take-Profit:

Fixed or ATR-based (user selectable)

Trade Management: Partial close (50%) Breakeven logic ATR-based trailing stop

Exit Logic:

Optional exit on opposite trend

🛡️ RISK & SAFETY SYSTEMS (KEY STRENGTH)

This EA includes multiple independent safety layers:

🔐 Per-Trade Floating Loss Kill Switch

Hard stop based on account equity at entry

Works at tick level

Highest priority logic

🔐 Daily Protections

Max daily trades

Daily loss limit

Daily profit cap

🔐 Global Equity Protection

Account-level drawdown stop

Automatically closes EA positions if breached

🔐 Execution Safety (Market & Broker Safe)

Spread filter

Slippage control

Stop-level & freeze-level validation

Margin-safety enforcement

Tester-safe execution guard

⚠️ IMPORTANT LIMITATIONS (HONEST DISCLOSURE)

This EA is NOT suitable for:

❌ Martingale or grid traders

❌ Very small accounts (below ~$500)

❌ Ultra-high-frequency scalping

❌ Gambling-style risk strategies

❌ Traders expecting trades every few minutes

This system prioritizes capital preservation over trade frequency.

📈 PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS (REALISTIC)

Moderate trade frequency

Focus on high-quality trend conditions

Drawdown controlled by design

Performance depends on: Broker quality Spread conditions Symbol volatility Proper risk settings



⚠️ No EA can guarantee profits. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

🧩 CONFIGURATION & SUPPORT

All parameters are user-adjustable

Clear grouping of inputs

One EA file (no DLLs, no external dependencies)

Compatible with MQL5 Market rules

Future updates planned

Custom one .set files, strategy guidance, and business-level deployment support may be offered separately as part of the author’s project roadmap.

🏁 FINAL NOTES

MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro EA is built for serious traders who respect risk, not for quick-profit seekers.

If you value:

Risk control

Clean execution

Professional trading discipline

This EA was built for you.

📥 Reference Preset (.set File)

A ready-to-use baseline configuration is provided for user convenience.

Optimized for:

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Equity: $500

Best trading time: London + New York

In addition, PRO users may request:

One customized .set file

Tailored to their preferred symbol, timeframe, capital size, and broker conditions

Designed according to their individual trading objectives This approach ensures: Better risk alignment

More realistic performance expectations

Professional-grade usage rather than generic “one-click” settings ⚠ Important Note Market conditions and broker execution can change over time.

No EA or .set file can guarantee performance under all conditions.

The goal of the PRO version is to provide a robust trading framework, a solid starting configuration, and optional customization support—not fixed or misleading promises.

Support

For inquiries, strategy guides, or performance setup tips, via Comment.





⚠ Important Note About Strategy Tester vs Real-Market Testing

Many traders rely on the MetaTrader Strategy Tester to evaluate an Expert Advisor before purchase. While the Strategy Tester is useful for basic validation, it has significant limitations when applied to advanced, protection-heavy trading systems like MSX AI Scalper Pro.

❌ Limitations of Strategy Tester (CONS)

The Strategy Tester does not accurately simulate:

Real-time spread fluctuations

News and volatility filters

Session-based trading logic (London / New York timing)

Equity-based protections and peak-capital drawdown logic

Dynamic trade management (break-even, trailing, partial logic reacting to live price flow)

Broker execution behavior (requotes, slippage, liquidity gaps)

Because of these limitations, backtest results may not reflect the EA’s true behavior in live or demo market conditions. This can make a robust EA appear underperforming or inconsistent in historical tests, even though it performs correctly in forward trading.

✅ Why Rental / Demo Forward Testing Is Recommended (PROS)

MSX Plug And Play Scalper is designed to operate with real-market inputs:

Live spreads and execution

Real volatility behavior

Dynamic risk and capital protection logic

Session awareness and trade-frequency control

For this reason, forward testing on a demo account (via short-term rental) provides a far more realistic and meaningful evaluation than Strategy Tester results.

We strongly recommend traders who want a fair assessment to use the 1-month rental option on a demo account with broker conditions similar to their intended trading environment.

This EA is not a “fixed SL/TP” or curve-fitted system — it is a live-adaptive trading engine.

Forward testing shows its true strengths.

🧠 Indicators Description

This EA combines one powerful custom doubled smoothing systems — Heiken-Ashi Smoothed — to create an adaptive trading model that reacts to price structure and volatility shifts with precision. 📈 Indicator Requirements:

This EA internally references one custom indicators: Heiken-Ashi Doubled Smoothed These indicators are not part of MetaTrader 5 default tools.

To view the EA’s actual signal behavior on your live chart: Download this indicator FREE from our MQL5 Market Products Page. Install into your Indicators folder using default settings of Mode B — Conservative: Enhanced trend stability Attach the EA to any chart — indicator will display the real-time hybrid entry/exit logic visually. ⚙️ Compatibility: Platform: MetaTrader 5

Timeframes: All (optimized for M5 to H1)

Symbols: Multi-asset support (Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto)

Inputs: Fully configurable 💡 Note:

This Expert Advisor can function independently, but the visual logic confirmation (entry/exit visualization) requires the indicator installed as mentioned above. ⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange (Forex), commodities, indices, or cryptocurrencies on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work both for and against you. Before deciding to trade, carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk tolerance.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown in backtests or examples. Market conditions can change rapidly, and automated strategies may perform differently in live trading than in testing environments.

The developer of this Expert Advisor accepts no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on the information or trading software provided.

Use this product at your own discretion and responsibility. Always test on a demo account before using it on live funds.