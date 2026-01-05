MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro
- Experts
- Som Prakash Gehlot
버전: 1.389
🔷 MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro EA
A professional-grade, risk-first algorithmic trading system built for disciplined traders, prop firm challenges, and copy trading environments.
📌 OVERVIEW
MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed with institutional-style risk control, strict execution safety, and trend-efficiency filtering at its core.
The EA combines:
-
Advanced Heiken Ashi trend detection
-
Directional Efficiency filtering (to avoid noisy markets)
-
Multi-layer risk protection systems
-
Market-compliant execution guards
It is not a grid, not a martingale, and does not average losses.
🎯 BEST USE CASES
This EA is especially suitable for:
✅ Master Copy Trading (MQL5 / Private Copy Systems)
-
Single-position logic
-
No trade stacking
-
Clean, predictable risk per trade
-
No aggressive recovery logic
✅ FTMO / Prop Firm Challenges
-
Daily loss limit protection
-
Global equity drawdown protection
-
Per-trade floating loss kill switch
-
No prohibited trading behavior
-
No latency-abuse or HFT logic
✅ Institutional & Fund-Style Trading
-
Risk-first execution model
-
Strict trade filtering
-
No exposure multiplication
-
Suitable for conservative capital deployment
✅ Signal Providers
-
Stable trade frequency
-
Transparent logic
-
Clean SL/TP behavior
-
Minimal execution noise
✅ Professional Retail Traders & Scalpers
-
Works well on XAUUSD M5
-
Can be used from M5 to H1
-
Designed for $1000+ accounts
-
No over-optimization tricks
🥇 RECOMMENDED SETUP
Primary Recommendation
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Account Size: $1000+
-
Broker: Low-spread, ECN preferred
Also Compatible With
-
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
-
Major & highly liquid symbols
-
Timeframes: M5 → H1
📦 Tailored .set file can be provided separately for different symbol, trading styles, or business use cases.
🧠 CORE STRATEGY LOGIC (SUMMARY)
-
Trend Detection:
Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles (multi-stage smoothing)
-
Entry Quality Filter:
Directional Efficiency Ratio (filters sideways markets)
-
Stop-Loss / Take-Profit:
Fixed or ATR-based (user selectable)
-
Trade Management:
-
Partial close (50%)
-
Breakeven logic
-
ATR-based trailing stop
-
-
Exit Logic:
Optional exit on opposite trend
🛡️ RISK & SAFETY SYSTEMS (KEY STRENGTH)
This EA includes multiple independent safety layers:
🔐 Per-Trade Floating Loss Kill Switch
-
Hard stop based on account equity at entry
-
Works at tick level
-
Highest priority logic
🔐 Daily Protections
-
Max daily trades
-
Daily loss limit
-
Daily profit cap
🔐 Global Equity Protection
-
Account-level drawdown stop
-
Automatically closes EA positions if breached
🔐 Execution Safety (Market & Broker Safe)
-
Spread filter
-
Slippage control
-
Stop-level & freeze-level validation
-
Margin-safety enforcement
-
Tester-safe execution guard
⚠️ IMPORTANT LIMITATIONS (HONEST DISCLOSURE)
This EA is NOT suitable for:
❌ Martingale or grid traders
❌ Very small accounts (below ~$500)
❌ Ultra-high-frequency scalping
❌ Gambling-style risk strategies
❌ Traders expecting trades every few minutes
This system prioritizes capital preservation over trade frequency.
📈 PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS (REALISTIC)
-
Moderate trade frequency
-
Focus on high-quality trend conditions
-
Drawdown controlled by design
-
Performance depends on:
-
Broker quality
-
Spread conditions
-
Symbol volatility
-
Proper risk settings
-
⚠️ No EA can guarantee profits. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
🧩 CONFIGURATION & SUPPORT
-
All parameters are user-adjustable
-
Clear grouping of inputs
-
One EA file (no DLLs, no external dependencies)
-
Compatible with MQL5 Market rules
-
Future updates planned
Custom one .set files, strategy guidance, and business-level deployment support may be offered separately as part of the author’s project roadmap.
🏁 FINAL NOTES
MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro EA is built for serious traders who respect risk, not for quick-profit seekers.
If you value:
-
Risk control
-
Clean execution
-
Professional trading discipline
This EA was built for you.
📥 Reference Preset (.set File)
A ready-to-use baseline configuration is provided for user convenience.
Optimized for:
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Minimum Equity: $500
-
Best trading time: London + New York
In addition, PRO users may request:
-
One customized .set file
-
Tailored to their preferred symbol, timeframe, capital size, and broker conditions
-
Designed according to their individual trading objectives
This approach ensures:
-
Better risk alignment
-
More realistic performance expectations
-
Professional-grade usage rather than generic “one-click” settings
⚠ Important Note
Market conditions and broker execution can change over time.
No EA or .set file can guarantee performance under all conditions.
The goal of the PRO version is to provide a robust trading framework, a solid starting configuration, and optional customization support—not fixed or misleading promises.
Support
For inquiries, strategy guides, or performance setup tips, via Comment.
⚠ Important Note About Strategy Tester vs Real-Market Testing
Many traders rely on the MetaTrader Strategy Tester to evaluate an Expert Advisor before purchase. While the Strategy Tester is useful for basic validation, it has significant limitations when applied to advanced, protection-heavy trading systems like MSX AI Scalper Pro.
❌ Limitations of Strategy Tester (CONS)
The Strategy Tester does not accurately simulate:
-
Real-time spread fluctuations
-
News and volatility filters
-
Session-based trading logic (London / New York timing)
-
Equity-based protections and peak-capital drawdown logic
-
Dynamic trade management (break-even, trailing, partial logic reacting to live price flow)
-
Broker execution behavior (requotes, slippage, liquidity gaps)
Because of these limitations, backtest results may not reflect the EA’s true behavior in live or demo market conditions. This can make a robust EA appear underperforming or inconsistent in historical tests, even though it performs correctly in forward trading.
✅ Why Rental / Demo Forward Testing Is Recommended (PROS)
MSX Plug And Play Scalper is designed to operate with real-market inputs:
-
Live spreads and execution
-
Real volatility behavior
-
Dynamic risk and capital protection logic
-
Session awareness and trade-frequency control
For this reason, forward testing on a demo account (via short-term rental) provides a far more realistic and meaningful evaluation than Strategy Tester results.
We strongly recommend traders who want a fair assessment to use the 1-month rental option on a demo account with broker conditions similar to their intended trading environment.
This EA is not a “fixed SL/TP” or curve-fitted system — it is a live-adaptive trading engine.
Forward testing shows its true strengths.
🧠 Indicators Description
This EA combines one powerful custom doubled smoothing systems — Heiken-Ashi Smoothed — to create an adaptive trading model that reacts to price structure and volatility shifts with precision.
📈 Indicator Requirements:
This EA internally references one custom indicators:
-
Heiken-Ashi Doubled Smoothed
These indicators are not part of MetaTrader 5 default tools.
To view the EA’s actual signal behavior on your live chart:
-
Download this indicator FREE from our MQL5 Market Products Page.
-
Install into your Indicators folder using default settings of
-
Mode B — Conservative: Enhanced trend stability
-
Attach the EA to any chart — indicator will display the real-time hybrid entry/exit logic visually.
⚙️ Compatibility:
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Timeframes: All (optimized for M5 to H1)
-
Symbols: Multi-asset support (Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto)
-
Inputs: Fully configurable
💡 Note:
This Expert Advisor can function independently, but the visual logic confirmation (entry/exit visualization) requires the indicator installed as mentioned above.
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading foreign exchange (Forex), commodities, indices, or cryptocurrencies on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work both for and against you. Before deciding to trade, carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk tolerance.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown in backtests or examples. Market conditions can change rapidly, and automated strategies may perform differently in live trading than in testing environments.
The developer of this Expert Advisor accepts no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on the information or trading software provided.
Use this product at your own discretion and responsibility. Always test on a demo account before using it on live funds.