MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro
- Experts
- Som Prakash Gehlot
- Versão: 1.389
- Ativações: 5
🔷 MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro EA (v1.38.9)
A professional-grade, risk-first algorithmic trading system built for disciplined traders, prop firm challenges, and copy trading environments.
📌 OVERVIEW
MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed with institutional-style risk control, strict execution safety, and trend-efficiency filtering at its core.
The EA combines:
-
Advanced Heiken Ashi trend detection
-
Directional Efficiency filtering (to avoid noisy markets)
-
Multi-layer risk protection systems
-
Market-compliant execution guards
It is not a grid, not a martingale, and does not average losses.
🎯 BEST USE CASES
This EA is especially suitable for:
✅ Master Copy Trading (MQL5 / Private Copy Systems)
-
Single-position logic
-
No trade stacking
-
Clean, predictable risk per trade
-
No aggressive recovery logic
✅ FTMO / Prop Firm Challenges
-
Daily loss limit protection
-
Global equity drawdown protection
-
Per-trade floating loss kill switch
-
No prohibited trading behavior
-
No latency-abuse or HFT logic
✅ Institutional & Fund-Style Trading
-
Risk-first execution model
-
Strict trade filtering
-
No exposure multiplication
-
Suitable for conservative capital deployment
✅ Signal Providers
-
Stable trade frequency
-
Transparent logic
-
Clean SL/TP behavior
-
Minimal execution noise
✅ Professional Retail Traders & Scalpers
-
Works well on XAUUSD M5
-
Can be used from M5 to H1
-
Designed for $1000+ accounts
-
No over-optimization tricks
🥇 RECOMMENDED SETUP
Primary Recommendation
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Account Size: $1000+
-
Broker: Low-spread, ECN preferred
Also Compatible With
-
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
-
Major & highly liquid symbols
-
Timeframes: M5 → H1
📦 Tailored .set file can be provided separately for different symbol, trading styles, or business use cases.
🧠 CORE STRATEGY LOGIC (SUMMARY)
-
Trend Detection:
Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles (multi-stage smoothing)
-
Entry Quality Filter:
Directional Efficiency Ratio (filters sideways markets)
-
Stop-Loss / Take-Profit:
Fixed or ATR-based (user selectable)
-
Trade Management:
-
Partial close (50%)
-
Breakeven logic
-
ATR-based trailing stop
-
-
Exit Logic:
Optional exit on opposite trend
🛡️ RISK & SAFETY SYSTEMS (KEY STRENGTH)
This EA includes multiple independent safety layers:
🔐 Per-Trade Floating Loss Kill Switch
-
Hard stop based on account equity at entry
-
Works at tick level
-
Highest priority logic
🔐 Daily Protections
-
Max daily trades
-
Daily loss limit
-
Daily profit cap
🔐 Global Equity Protection
-
Account-level drawdown stop
-
Automatically closes EA positions if breached
🔐 Execution Safety (Market & Broker Safe)
-
Spread filter
-
Slippage control
-
Stop-level & freeze-level validation
-
Margin-safety enforcement
-
Tester-safe execution guard
⚠️ IMPORTANT LIMITATIONS (HONEST DISCLOSURE)
This EA is NOT suitable for:
❌ Martingale or grid traders
❌ Very small accounts (below ~$500)
❌ Ultra-high-frequency scalping
❌ Gambling-style risk strategies
❌ Traders expecting trades every few minutes
This system prioritizes capital preservation over trade frequency.
📈 PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS (REALISTIC)
-
Moderate trade frequency
-
Focus on high-quality trend conditions
-
Drawdown controlled by design
-
Performance depends on:
-
Broker quality
-
Spread conditions
-
Symbol volatility
-
Proper risk settings
-
⚠️ No EA can guarantee profits. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
🧩 CONFIGURATION & SUPPORT
-
All parameters are user-adjustable
-
Clear grouping of inputs
-
One EA file (no DLLs, no external dependencies)
-
Compatible with MQL5 Market rules
-
Future updates planned
Custom .set files, strategy guidance, and business-level deployment support may be offered separately as part of the author’s project roadmap.
🏁 FINAL NOTES
MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro EA is built for serious traders who respect risk, not for quick-profit seekers.
If you value:
-
Risk control
-
Clean execution
-
Professional trading discipline
This EA was built for you.