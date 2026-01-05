MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro

🔷 MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro EA (v1.38.9)

A professional-grade, risk-first algorithmic trading system built for disciplined traders, prop firm challenges, and copy trading environments.

📌 OVERVIEW

MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed with institutional-style risk control, strict execution safety, and trend-efficiency filtering at its core.

The EA combines:

  • Advanced Heiken Ashi trend detection

  • Directional Efficiency filtering (to avoid noisy markets)

  • Multi-layer risk protection systems

  • Market-compliant execution guards

It is not a grid, not a martingale, and does not average losses.

🎯 BEST USE CASES

This EA is especially suitable for:

✅ Master Copy Trading (MQL5 / Private Copy Systems)

  • Single-position logic

  • No trade stacking

  • Clean, predictable risk per trade

  • No aggressive recovery logic

✅ FTMO / Prop Firm Challenges

  • Daily loss limit protection

  • Global equity drawdown protection

  • Per-trade floating loss kill switch

  • No prohibited trading behavior

  • No latency-abuse or HFT logic

✅ Institutional & Fund-Style Trading

  • Risk-first execution model

  • Strict trade filtering

  • No exposure multiplication

  • Suitable for conservative capital deployment

✅ Signal Providers

  • Stable trade frequency

  • Transparent logic

  • Clean SL/TP behavior

  • Minimal execution noise

✅ Professional Retail Traders & Scalpers

  • Works well on XAUUSD M5

  • Can be used from M5 to H1

  • Designed for $1000+ accounts

  • No over-optimization tricks

🥇 RECOMMENDED SETUP

Primary Recommendation

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Account Size: $1000+

  • Broker: Low-spread, ECN preferred

Also Compatible With

  • EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

  • Major & highly liquid symbols

  • Timeframes: M5 → H1

📦 Tailored .set file can be provided separately for different symbol, trading styles, or business use cases.

🧠 CORE STRATEGY LOGIC (SUMMARY)

  • Trend Detection:
    Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles (multi-stage smoothing)

  • Entry Quality Filter:
    Directional Efficiency Ratio (filters sideways markets)

  • Stop-Loss / Take-Profit:
    Fixed or ATR-based (user selectable)

  • Trade Management:

    • Partial close (50%)

    • Breakeven logic

    • ATR-based trailing stop

  • Exit Logic:
    Optional exit on opposite trend

🛡️ RISK & SAFETY SYSTEMS (KEY STRENGTH)

This EA includes multiple independent safety layers:

🔐 Per-Trade Floating Loss Kill Switch

  • Hard stop based on account equity at entry

  • Works at tick level

  • Highest priority logic

🔐 Daily Protections

  • Max daily trades

  • Daily loss limit

  • Daily profit cap

🔐 Global Equity Protection

  • Account-level drawdown stop

  • Automatically closes EA positions if breached

🔐 Execution Safety (Market & Broker Safe)

  • Spread filter

  • Slippage control

  • Stop-level & freeze-level validation

  • Margin-safety enforcement

  • Tester-safe execution guard

⚠️ IMPORTANT LIMITATIONS (HONEST DISCLOSURE)

This EA is NOT suitable for:

❌ Martingale or grid traders
❌ Very small accounts (below ~$500)
❌ Ultra-high-frequency scalping
❌ Gambling-style risk strategies
❌ Traders expecting trades every few minutes

This system prioritizes capital preservation over trade frequency.

📈 PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS (REALISTIC)

  • Moderate trade frequency

  • Focus on high-quality trend conditions

  • Drawdown controlled by design

  • Performance depends on:

    • Broker quality

    • Spread conditions

    • Symbol volatility

    • Proper risk settings

⚠️ No EA can guarantee profits. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

🧩 CONFIGURATION & SUPPORT

  • All parameters are user-adjustable

  • Clear grouping of inputs

  • One EA file (no DLLs, no external dependencies)

  • Compatible with MQL5 Market rules

  • Future updates planned

Custom .set files, strategy guidance, and business-level deployment support may be offered separately as part of the author’s project roadmap.

🏁 FINAL NOTES

MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro EA is built for serious traders who respect risk, not for quick-profit seekers.

If you value:

  • Risk control

  • Clean execution

  • Professional trading discipline

This EA was built for you.


Mais do autor
MSX Unified Hybrid EA
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX Unified Hybrid EA — Lite Version MSX Unified Hybrid EA (Lite) is a free demonstration Expert Advisor designed to showcase the core internal hybrid trend engine used in the MSX trading systems. This Lite version focuses on entry and exit behavior only , allowing users to observe how the strategy reacts to real market conditions without advanced money management or capital protection features. ️ Core Strategy Logic The Expert Advisor operates using an internally coded hybrid trend engine ,
FREE
Master SmoothedHMA Color
Som Prakash Gehlot
Indicadores
HMA Color – Master Smoothed A clean, high-precision visual Hull Moving Average indicator with fully smoothed trend color display. Designed for professional scalpers and algorithmic traders who want a simple, fast, powerful trend view without noise. This indicator is built with a double smoothing system , making the Hull curve extremely soft and responsive. When the trend is bullish, the HMA line automatically switches to Green and shows upward candles. When the trend is bearish, the HMA line swi
FREE
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper
Som Prakash Gehlot
Indicadores
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper v1.00 Elevate Your Scalping Precision with a Next-Generation Non-Repaint Heiken Ashi Indicator The MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper is a scientifically designed, non-repainting Heiken Ashi indicator optimized for M5 to H1 scalping on MetaTrader 5. It introduces a robust closed-bar smoothing method that preserves trend clarity while filtering minor price noise — all without using traditional EMA/WMA/HMA smoothing that causes repainting. Reliable Closed Candle Logic Each can
FREE
Msx AI Scalper Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX AI Scalper Pro Smart • Adaptive • Autonomous Trading Engine Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an advanced automated trading system built for BTCUSD on M5 timeframe . Unlike many robots that depend on strict time filters, news blocks or manual control, this system is designed to trade continuously 24/7 , adapting to market volatility in real time — without external filters or manual babysitting. Working Principle (Short Theory) The EA combines: Smoothed HMA trend direction – to detect cle
Msx Plug And Play Scalper
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX Plug & Play Scalper – XAUUSD (M5)   MSX Plug & Play Scalper is a professional automated trading system built specifically for XAUUSD scalping on the M5 to H1 timeframe . The EA combines a clean EMA trend engine with ATR-based money management and multiple protection layers, with no martingale, no grid, no averaging and no DLLs . The goal is steady, controlled growth with limited drawdown , suitable for: Prop-firm challenges & funded accounts Copy trading / master accounts Partner Program fo
MSX Unified Hybrid PRO
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX Unified Hybrid PRO Advanced hybrid EA combining Heiken-Ashi Smoothed + Hull MA Smoothed filters with ATR-driven stops, breakeven, trailing, and capital protection. Fully automated and MQL5 Market compliant. MSX Unified Hybrid PRO is a fully automated Expert Advisor that merges precision trend detection with intelligent capital management. It uses Heiken-Ashi candle smoothing and Hull Moving Average smoothing confirmation to identify clean directional moves, while its ATR-driven risk engine
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário