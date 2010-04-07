Telegram Notify MT4

Automatically sends notifications about trade opening, closing, and partial closing from MetaTrader 4 to Telegram.

The utility supports 16 languages: English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese.

This product is designed for traders who want to receive Telegram notifications without constantly monitoring the trading terminal. It is suitable for Expert Advisor users who want to track EA activity, traders working with multiple symbols, and VPS users.

The utility correctly detects full and partial trade closures (for example: 0.10 / 0.30 lots) and includes protection against duplicate notifications.

Notifications can be sent for all symbols on the trading account or only for the symbol of the chart where the utility is attached (optional).

A Test Telegram button is available on the chart to verify chat functionality and can be hidden after setup.

Notification Content

  • Trade Open Notification includes: Symbol, Trade volume, Trade direction (BUY / SELL), Open price, Take Profit and Stop Loss values (optional)
  • Trade Close Notification includes: Symbol, Closed volume (partial or full), Close price (optional), Final profit or loss (gross or net - optional)

      Easy Setup

      1. Create a Telegram bot via @BotFather and obtain your Bot Token.
      2. Create a Telegram channel (public or private), get its Chat ID, and add the bot as an administrator with permission to send messages.
      3. In MetaTrader 4, enable WebRequest for https://api.telegram.org then attach the utility to any chart and enter the Bot Token and Chat ID in the input parameters.
      4. Click the Test Telegram button on the chart to verify everything is working.

        Important Notes

        • The utility does not open or modify trades.
        • Works only while MetaTrader 4 is running.
        • Compatible with all MT4 brokers and supports working with multiple orders on the same symbol.

        MT5 Version Available Here

        If you find this tool useful, please consider leaving a review.

